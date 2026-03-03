From Devices to Experiences: TECNO Advances Its AIoT Ecosystem with OneLeap Interconnection Solution and Newly Launched Devices

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TECNO, the AI-driven innovative technology brand, today announced an upgrade to its AIoT ecosystem at MWC. Central to this upgrade is TECNO OneLeap, a unified interconnection platform designed to integrate devices and enhance cross-device collaboration, alongside three new AIoT products: the TECNO MEGAPAD 2 AI tablet, Watch GT 1S flagship smartwatch, and FreeHear 2 open-ear audio buds. Together, they reflect TECNO's approach to enhancing user experience across every dimension, from software optimization to continuous product evolution, paving the way for a better connected and more intelligent future.

TECNO OneLeap: A Unified Interconnection Solution for Smarter Ecosystem

The newly launched TECNO OneLeap serves as the central connectivity and collaboration solution across TECNO's AIoT ecosystem. Designed to simplify device connection and unified management across mobile phones, tablets, PCs, and other smart devices, it brings device discovery, connection, management, and cross-device interaction into a single, smooth experience.

Unlike traditional multi-device solutions that require repeated setup, account logins, or complicated operations, TECNO OneLeap enables devices to be discovered automatically and connected with a single drag or tap. It brings device connection and control into one unified interface, enabling seamless task and service transitions across devices with minimal disruption.

As the core upgrade, TECNO OneLeap enables simultaneous three-device collaboration across smartphones, tablets, and PCs, significantly simplifying device connection, collaboration, file transfer, and cross-device workflows. Trusted devices can connect automatically. With Keyboard and Mouse Sharing, users can move naturally across three screens using a single input setup. A unified clipboard allows instant text and file sharing across devices, while images from smartphones can be copied and pasted directly into documents on tablets or laptops. Together, these capabilities help users stay focused and productive in multi-screen scenarios.

This upgrade also introduces more flexible connection options tailored to practical needs. Smartphones can mirror to laptops while tablets simultaneously function as extended PC displays, enabling true three-screen collaboration. In Phone Widescreen Extension mode optimized for the tablet's screen ratio, smartphone and tablet activities remain independent, allowing users to multitask freely without disrupting.

Beyond productivity, TECNO OneLeap extends capabilities into daily life. When paired with TECNO audio devices, it enables real-time, face-to-face translation across more than 160 languages, delivering instant voice playback through earbuds while saving translated transcripts on the phone for later reference, ideal for travel, meetings, and cross-language communication.

At MWC 2026, TECNO demonstrated how OneLeap is shaping a smarter, more connected future, while also unveiling three new devices that turn the upgrades into tangible, hands-on experiences.

TECNO MEGAPAD 2: An All-Round Tablet with AI Capabilities

Positioned as a mid-range, all-round AI tablet powered by HiOS, TECNO MEGAPAD 2 is designed for entertainment, education, and shared family use. Featuring an 11-inch 2.5K display with a 90Hz refresh rate and TÜV Low Blue Light certification, TECNO MEGAPAD 2 delivers clear visuals and eye comfort for extended study, reading, and entertainment. All of this is housed within a 6.6mm ultra-slim body, making it easy to carry on the go.

TECNO MEGAPAD 2 integrates multiple AI capabilities. In Education, AI Problem Solving encourages independent learning while helping parents to guide. AI Translation supports real-time translation in up to 140 languages, embedded across images, calls, videos and meetings. For daily tasks, AI-powered document summary and writing refinement boost productivity for casual browsing and light study.

As part of the TECNO OneLeap ecosystem, it connects seamlessly with TECNO smartphones and PCs, enabling file sharing and screen extension for a smooth and intuitive cross-device experience.

TECNO Watch GT 1S: Precision, Health, and Reliability for Active Lifestyles

As the flagship model in the TECNO Watch lineup, TECNO Watch GT 1S combines precision tracking, health monitoring, and AI Watch Face. Powered by dual-band L1 + L5 high-precision GPS and advanced motion sensors, it delivers stable tracking across urban and remote environments. Comprehensive health monitoring—including heart rate, blood oxygen, stress, and sleep—supports daily well-being, while up to 15 days of battery life and 5ATM water resistance ensure dependable use across work, fitness, and outdoor activities. AI watch faces can be created via image-to-image or text-to-image AI customization to match your daily style.

TECNO FreeHear 2: Open-Ear Design for Everyday Comfort

TECNO FreeHear 2 offers open-ear listening that balances comfort with immersive sound. Weighing just 5.4g per earbud, its ergonomic C-bridge clip design ensures a secure, natural fit for all-day wear. The 10.8mm dual-magnetic dynamic driver delivers rich, spatial audio. With up to 46 hours of total battery life and fast charging that delivers over 1 hour of playback in just 5 min, TECNO FreeHear 2 fits seamlessly into active, on-the-move lifestyles.

An Ecosystem That Evolves with Everyday Life

Beyond the tablet, smartwatch, and earphones unveiled at MWC 2026, TECNO also showcased its broader AIoT portfolio, including smartphones, MEGABOOK laptops, and other smart devices, further reinforcing its vision of building an intelligent, seamless, and inspiring digital lifestyle across devices. Anchored by TECNO OneLeap, TECNO's AIoT ecosystem is designed to connect multiple devices through a shared interaction platform that simplifies users' working, learning, and daily life.

Looking ahead, TECNO will continue to make AI more practical and human-centric, enabling technology to better understand users and address real-world needs. Powered by ongoing advances in TECNO AI capabilities, the brand is committed to delivering more connected, innovative, and convenient multi-device experiences—shaping a future where technology works seamlessly in the background to empower users every day.

Availability

The TECNO MEGAPAD 2, Watch GT 1S, and FreeHear 2 will be available in selected global markets during Q1–Q2 2026, with availability varying by region. Pricing and regional specifications will be announced locally at launch.

