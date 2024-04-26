From E Street to Van Zandt Way

New Jersey Hall of Fame and Middletown Township Unveil Van Zandt Way to Honor Billy and Stevie Van Zandt

MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, N.J., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Musician Stevie Van Zandt, and his brother, playwright Billy Van Zandt, are being honored today with a street dedication in their hometown of Middletown Township. The New Jersey Hall of Fame (NJHOF) is partnering with Middletown Township to ceremonially dedicate Wilson Avenue, the street where Billy and Stevie Van Zandt grew up, as Van Zandt Way, serving as a perpetual reminder of their profound influence and lasting impact.

Community leaders, officials, and esteemed guests are gathering to pay tribute to the Van Zandt brothers, including Middletown Mayor Tony Perry, former NBC News Anchor and Middletown native Brian Williams, Chairman of the Board of the NJHOF Jon F. Hanson, and President of the NJHOF Steve Edwards.

"The dedication of Van Zandt Way points to the enduring legacy of Stevie and Billy Van Zandt, symbolizing their perseverance, creativity, and passion. Their accomplishments will continue to resonate for generations to come, inspiring future New Jerseyans to realize their dreams," said Steve Edwards. "We're grateful to Middletown Township for commemorating these two Jersey legends."

"Middletown is proud of how our community members have contributed to the betterment of our society as a whole," said Mayor Tony Perry. "We are always looking to honor residents who have made an impact, whether it be our fallen veterans who served from the Revolutionary War to the War on Terror, dedicated public servants, or those who have had a significant influence on arts and culture."

"We have both been awarded for our work, but being honored by our hometown is obviously very special," said Stevie and Billy Van Zandt. "We want to thank Mayor Perry and everybody in the Middletown administration, as well as the New Jersey Hall of Fame, for this recognition. And we will try our best to keep our street proud and not embarrass our neighbors who will now have to use our name on their mail!"

Stevie Van Zandt is an acclaimed American musician, songwriter, and actor, best known as the founding member and guitar player of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. Van Zandt has his own solo band called Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul, which has been intermittently active since the 1980s. Beyond his musical endeavors, he gained widespread acclaim for his portrayal of Silvio Dante in the Emmy-award-winning HBO series "The Sopranos," earning him multiple Screen Actors Guild Awards and an Emmy nomination. He is an Inductee of both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

Billy Van Zandt is a celebrated playwright, actor, director, and producer. He is the writer of the best-selling TV memoir Get in the Car, Jane (Adventures in the TV Wasteland) and was nominated for an Emmy Award for his television special I Love Lucy: The Very First Show. Alongside his longtime collaborator Jane Milmore, Van Zandt has written and produced a string of successful plays and sitcoms, including "You've Got Hate Mail," "Love, Sex, and the I.R.S.," and "Silent Laughter." As an actor, Van Zandt has graced the stage and the screen, with notable performances in "The Godfather Part III" and "Jaws 2".

The NJHOF invites the public to learn more about Garden State greats at the New Jersey Hall of Fame at American Dream Mall opening this June. At this Entertainment and Learning Center, people will have the opportunity to learn about heroes from New Jersey and beyond and be inspired to reach their highest potential.

