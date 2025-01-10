From Earth-Like to Extreme: New Study Explores Venus's Atmospheric Evolution

WASHINGTON and HOUSTON, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Why did Venus, Earth's so-called "sister planet," follow such a drastically different evolutionary path? Unlike Earth, Venus currently does not operate with plate tectonics and is shrouded in a dense atmosphere that has led to extreme greenhouse conditions, rendering liquid water and life as we know it impossible. What led to this dramatic difference between the sibling planets? Dr. Matt Weller's latest research, completed as a Urey Fellow at the Universities Space Research Association's (USRA) Lunar and Planetary Institute (LPI), provides compelling new answers to this enduring mystery.

The study, published in Science Advances, examines a critical transition in Venus's tectonic activity, revealing how this shift fundamentally reshaped its atmosphere. Using sophisticated computational models, Dr. Weller demonstrates that periodic lithosphere disruptions --combined with massive volcanic outgassing over millions of years --may have transformed Venus from a planet with Earth-like characteristics into the extreme greenhouse world we observe today. On Venus in the distant past, massive volcanic outgassing and surface resurfacing events—triggered by shifts in mantle convection— contributed to the majority of its current dense atmosphere, some 90 times that of the Earth's, in relatively short time scales. Over billions of years, these processes created the runaway greenhouse conditions we see today.

"Our results suggest that Venus was not always the harsh world we see now," said Dr. Weller. "At one time, it may have had conditions more akin to that of the Earth's." Dr. Weller further explained that Venus' history offers a cautionary tale about how dynamic geological processes can alter a planet's fate. "This research not only answers long-standing questions about Venus' past," Dr. Weller added, "but also underscores how planetary tectonic transitions can drive profound atmospheric changes."

This research deepens our understanding of Venus and also highlights the potential for dramatic climate and tectonic changes on other rocky planets.

For more information, visit https://doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.adn9861.

About USRA

Founded in 1969, under the auspices of the National Academy of Sciences at the request of the U.S. Government, the Universities Space Research Association (USRA) is a nonprofit corporation chartered to advance space-related science, technology, and engineering. USRA operates scientific institutes and facilities and conducts other major research and educational programs. An association of 121 university members, it engages the broader university community, employs in-house scientific talent, and offers innovative research, development, and project management expertise.

More information about USRA is available at www.usra.edu.

About The Lunar and Planetary Institute

The Lunar and Planetary Institute (LPI), an institute of Universities Space Research Association, was established during the Apollo program in 1968 to foster international collaboration and to serve as a repository for information gathered during the early years of the space program. Today, the LPI is an intellectual leader in lunar and planetary science. The Institute serves as a scientific forum attracting world-class visiting scientists, postdoctoral fellows, students, and resident experts; supports and serves the research community through newsletters, meetings, and other activities; collects and disseminates planetary data while facilitating the community's access to NASA astromaterials samples and facilities; engages and excites the public about space science and invests in the development of future generations of scientists. The research carried out at the LPI supports NASA's efforts to explore the solar system. More information about LPI is available at www.lpi.usra.edu .

