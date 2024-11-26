From Farm to Table: How Propane Fuels the Thanksgiving Food Chain

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Thanksgiving, the Propane Council of Texas (ProCOT) encourages Texans to appreciate the vital role propane plays in bringing the holiday feast to our tables. From cultivating crops to cooking Thanksgiving staples, propane fuels the agricultural processes and culinary traditions that make this holiday memorable.

Fueling American Agriculture

Propane-powered equipment plays a crucial role in modern agriculture, fueling farm machinery, irrigation systems, and grain dryers. These technologies enable farmers to cultivate expansive fields of corn, wheat, and soybeans, which form the foundation of our food supply, including feed for turkeys and other livestock.

A Harvest of Thanksgiving

Propane's versatility extends to the production of fruits, vegetables, and nuts. Orchard heaters fueled by propane protect produce from frost damage, ensuring a bountiful harvest of Texas grapes and other seasonal delights. Greenhouses warmed by propane allow farmers to cultivate fresh herbs and leafy greens year-round, offering the flavors that elevate Thanksgiving feasts.

Nurturing Our Livestock

Propane heat is a lifeline for livestock during winter months, providing consistent warmth that safeguards their health and well-being. For turkeys, this reliable heat ensures they thrive in optimal conditions, allowing farmers to raise the robust, high-quality birds that become the centerpiece of Thanksgiving feasts across the nation.

Fueling Thanksgiving Feasts

As Thanksgiving Day approaches, propane continues to play a crucial role. Propane-powered grills, cooktops, and ovens are the preferred choice for many home cooks, offering precise temperature control and consistent results. Whether you're roasting a turkey, baking a pumpkin pie, or simply whipping up your favorite gravy, propane is there to ensure a delicious and hassle-free meal.

Supporting Texas Communities

When you choose propane, you're not just benefiting from a clean, reliable, home-grown, and efficient energy source—you're also supporting local farmers, businesses, and communities. Propane's contributions to agriculture, energy, and sustainability make it an integral part of the Texas economy and lifestyle.

