Propane Council of Texas Urges Safety, Preparation as Temperatures Plunge Below Freezing

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With temperatures across Texas expected to drop sharply from recent mild conditions to below freezing beginning this weekend, the Propane Council of Texas (ProCOT) is reminding Texans to prepare, use propane safely, and be patient as energy demand rises statewide.

Cold weather causes an increase in propane use for home heating, water heating, cooking, and backup power. Filling propane tanks ahead of freezing conditions helps ensure uninterrupted service and reduces strain on delivery systems during peak demand.

Plan Ahead and Be Patient During Peak Demand

Monitor your tank level and avoid letting it drop below 30% to help ensure uninterrupted service during cold weather. As temperatures are anticipated to fall, propane retailers are seeing a surge in delivery requests.

ProCOT appreciates your patience as local providers work to meet this high demand and asks for your support as delivery drivers navigate icy roads and hazardous conditions. To help, keep driveways, gates, and tank areas clear of ice, snow, and debris so drivers can safely reach your tank.

Safe Ways to Stay Warm and Save Energy

Let the sun in during the day by opening curtains and blinds on south-facing windows.

Close curtains at night to help reduce heat loss.

Reverse ceiling fans to clockwise at a low speed to push warm air down.

Seal drafts around doors and windows using weatherstripping.

Critical Safety Reminder: Carbon Monoxide Risk

Never use propane appliances designed for outdoor use indoors, including grills, fire pits, or patio heaters.

Outdoor gas appliances are designed for open-air ventilation and can produce carbon monoxide when used indoors.

Install and maintain working carbon monoxide detectors on every level of your home.

Never use ovens or stovetops for space heating.

Only operate generators outdoors, at least 20 feet away from windows, doors, and vents.

Energy You Can Count On When Winter Disrupts the Grid

Because propane is stored on-site, it provides dependable energy even when electric service is disrupted. Propane-powered backup generators can help keep heat, lights, and essential appliances running during winter storms.

"Propane helps Texans stay safe and comfortable during extreme winter weather," said Bill Van Hoy, Executive Director of the Propane Council of Texas. "By planning ahead and following basic safety practices, Texans can weather this freeze safely."

For more information on propane, visit www.procot.org.

About the Propane Council of Texas

The Propane Council of Texas (ProCOT) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to educating Texans and the propane industry on propane safety and the benefits of propane as a clean, reliable energy source.

SOURCE Propane Council of Texas