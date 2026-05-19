From Fenway to Fine Art: Kayem Launches Traveling Art Series Showcasing the Role of Hot Dogs in Historic Moments in Collaboration with the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

The art tour is the centerpiece of Kayem's "There When it Mattered Most" campaign, launching this summer in celebration of America's 250th anniversary

CHELSEA, Mass., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As America approaches its 250th anniversary, Kayem, New England's #1 Frank, is celebrating in a distinctly playful and patriotic way with its "There When It Mattered Most" campaign, a creative reimagining of defining moments and figures in American history featuring hot dogs.

Illustration based on Gilbert Stuart's portrait of George Washington. See the real work on view in the MFA's Art of the Americas wing starting June 19.

The campaign comes to life in partnership with the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), transforming key historical artworks and figures by inserting hot dogs into pivotal scenes from the nation's founding, whimsically telling the "true story" of the role that this iconic food played in fueling the birth of a nation.

The 'There When It Mattered Most' artwork will appear in a one-day 'exhibition' in Boston's Faneuil Hall Marketplace on June 4th, before the pieces travel to additional locations in New England throughout June and July. They will also be featured on Kayem social media throughout the summer.

"Kayem is always there for when it matters most. BBQs, family dinners, ballgames, and now America's 250th birthday," says Matt Monkiewicz, President & CEO of Kayem Foods. "We want to celebrate the moment with an unexpected and fun campaign that highlights our connection to New England and our commitment to the food that makes these moments special. We're thrilled to be partnering with the MFA Boston and inviting people to see these historic works in a new and unique way that honors the hot dog, America's most iconic food."

On View at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

Following their public debut at Faneuil Hall, select campaign works will be on view at the MFA from June 24 to July 24—fittingly displayed in the museum's cafeteria. Visitors can see the original artworks in the MFA's newly reopened 18th-century Art of the Americas galleries, which will be unveiled at the Museum's annual Juneteenth event on June 19, followed by an America at 250 Open House on June 20. Both events will be free for Massachusetts residents and offer programming including art making and performances. The new galleries feature more than 500 objects—including icons of the MFA's collection, long unseen works, and new acquisitions.

"This collaboration with Kayem offers a fun and timely entry point into American history," said Nonie Gadsden, Katharine Lane Weems Senior Curator of American Decorative Arts at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. "We're excited to invite audiences to engage with both playful interpretations and the real stories and works that define our shared past."

Hot Dog History Hits the Road: Art Series Stops

Additional viewing opportunities of select works will be available across New England throughout the summer, including:

Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport (June 15 – June 21 st )





(June 15 – June 21 ) Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (June 24 – July 24)





(June 24 – July 24) Cisco Brewers – Boston Seaport (June 22 – June 24)





(June 22 – June 24) Boston Red Sox – Fenway Park, Gate A (June 25 – June 26)





(June 25 – June 26) American Independence Museum, Exeter, NH (July 11 – July 19)





(July 11 – July 19) Narragansett Brewing Taproom (July 15 – July 19)

Consumers are encouraged to follow along on social media as the artwork pops up in additional locations throughout New England this summer.

A Fiery Salute to America's 250th

In addition to the campaign, Kayem continues to celebrate America's 250th with special commemorative 250th packaging on their boxes as well as the launch of a limited-edition Cannon Fire Hot Dog, a smoky, spicy take on a classic created for America's 250th, available now at retailers across New England for $2.50 per four-pack.

To explore more of Kayem's tongue-in-cheek hot dog history and for the latest updates on the art tour stops, visit kayem250.com and follow @kayembrand on Instagram and TikTok. For the real stories behind the moments and figures that shaped the nation, visit the Art of the Americas Wing at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, and follow @mfaboston on Instagram.

About Kayem

Kayem Foods, founded in 1909, is the largest meat processor in New England. Owned and operated by the same family for more than 115 years, the company manufactures Kayem Franks, the #1 brand of franks sold in New England. Best known for its Old Tyme Natural Casing franks, Kayem produces over 100 varieties of hot dogs and 300 varieties of deli meats, sausage and dinner hams under the Kayem, al fresco, Schonland's, McKenzie, Triple M, Genoa, Jordan's, Deutschmacher, Kirschner, and Essem brands. Kayem Foods has been manufacturing and distributing the iconic Fenway Franks line of hot dogs, the Official Hot Dog of the Boston Red Sox and Fenway Park, for more than 15 years, and is also proudly recognized as the Official Hot Dog of the New England Patriots and Boston Bruins.

About Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

The MFA brings many worlds together through art. Showcasing masterpieces from ancient to contemporary, our renowned collection of more than half a million works tells a multifaceted story of the human experience—a story that holds unique meaning for everyone. From Boston locals to international travelers, visitors from all over come to experience the MFA—where they reveal connections, explore differences and create a community where all belong. Plan your visit at mfa.org.

Media Contact:

Danielle Donovan

360PR+ for Kayem Foods

[email protected]

(603) 560-4303

SOURCE Kayem Foods