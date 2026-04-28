Smoky, Spicy, and Limited-Time Only: Kayem Turns Up the Heat with Launch of "Cannon Fire" Hot Dog

A fiery salute to America's 250th, Cannon Fire brings bold flavor, New England pride, and serious cookout energy to Kayem's beloved franks lineup for summer 2026

CHELSEA, Mass., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation gears up for America's 250th celebrations this summer, Kayem, New England's #1 Frank, is turning up the heat with a fiery new offering and its boldest creation yet: the Cannon Fire Hot Dog.

Kayem Turns Up the Heat with Launch of "Cannon Fire" Hot Dog to celebrate America's 250th birthday

Kayem Cannon Fire is a smoky, spicy beef and pork hot dog crafted to bring a flavorful bang to every New England cookout. Whether it's sizzling at a seaside barbecue, elevating a ball game watch party, or taking center stage at a Fourth of July gathering, this new hot dog delivers big flavor and celebratory sizzle to every grill as a fiery add-on for fans looking to turn up the heat.

"For generations, Kayem's been proud to be the hot dog that people choose in the moments that matter most. That means gamedays, dinner nights, cookouts, and of course, America's 250th birthday," said Matt Monkiewicz, President & CEO at Kayem Foods. "As part of this special celebration, we wanted to bring some more heat to the grill with Cannon Fire – a slightly spicy and slightly smoky limited-time flavor hot dog that's new, bold, and on trend."

Special 250th Celebration Pricing and Where to Find This Limited-Time Hot Dog

In a flavorful nod to America's 250th, the Kayem Cannon Fire Hot Dog will be offered at a suggested retail price of $2.50 per four-pack.

The limited-time offering will be available in both retail and foodservice beginning in early- May. Participating retailers include Big Y, Dave's Market, Giant Eagle, Hannaford, Harris Teeter, Hy-Vee (select stores), Market Basket, Roche Brothers, Shaw's and Stop & Shop. The Kayem Cannon Fire Hot Dog will also be available at Fenway Park and restaurants across New England.

New England Roots, Shared Moments

From its home base in Chelsea, Massachusetts, Kayem has grown from a small family butcher shop into a beloved New England brand known for its signature franks, a staple across the region for over a century. Today, the fourth-generation family-led company combines time-honored recipes with a commitment to quality and flavor, earning a place on grills and tables across the region and continuing to bring communities together, one cookout, tailgate and gathering at a time.

For more information, please visit www.kayem.com.

About Kayem

Kayem Foods, founded in 1909, is the largest meat processor in New England. Owned and operated by the same family for more than 115 years, the company manufactures Kayem Franks, the #1 brand of franks sold in New England. Best known for its Old Tyme Natural Casing franks, Kayem produces over 100 varieties of hot dogs and 300 varieties of deli meats, sausage and dinner hams under the Kayem, al fresco, Schonland's, McKenzie, Triple M, Genoa, Jordan's, Deutschmacher, Kirschner, and Essem brands. Kayem Foods has been manufacturing and distributing the iconic Fenway Franks line of hot dogs, the Official Hot Dog of the Boston Red Sox and Fenway Park, for more than 15 years, and is also proudly recognized as the Official Hot Dog of the New England Patriots and Boston Bruins.

Media Contact:

Danielle Donovan

360PR+ for Kayem Foods

[email protected]

(603) 560-4303

SOURCE Kayem Foods