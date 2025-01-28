From First Dates to Double Dates: OpenTable Declares That Valentine's Day 2025 Will Break All The Rules

Plus, celebrate at one of this year's Top 100 Romantic Restaurants featuring spots chosen by diners

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a survey commissioned by OpenTable , Valentine's Day dining is undergoing a dramatic shift, as singles and group celebrations redefine the traditionally couple-focused holiday. The data shows a remarkable 61% of singles are willing to dine out for a first date on February 14th, while 51% of all diners are considering double dates.1 The survey also indicates a surge in group dining for "Galentine's Day" celebrations and a strong appetite for new dining experiences.

Highlights from the research, alongside OpenTable data revealed:

Singles Say "Yes" to Valentine's First Dates : Singles are boldly claiming Valentine's Day as their own, with most Americans willing to have a first date at a restaurant on the holiday. Men lead this shift at 65% compared to women at 57%, while Gen Z is the most adventurous with 70% willing to take the romantic leap on February 14th . 1

: Singles are boldly claiming Valentine's Day as their own, with most Americans willing to have a first date at a restaurant on the holiday. Men lead this shift at 65% compared to women at 57%, while Gen Z is the most adventurous with 70% willing to take the romantic leap on . Doubling Down : Restaurants may be seeing double this Valentine's Day as 51% of diners consider double dates for the holiday. Gen Z is driving this trend with 62% open to sharing their Valentine's celebration with another couple. 1

: Restaurants may be seeing double this Valentine's Day as 51% of diners consider double dates for the holiday. Gen Z is driving this trend with 62% open to sharing their Valentine's celebration with another couple. Squad Goals : OpenTable data revealed a 34% increase in parties of more than six on Galentine's Day ( February 13 ) in 2024, compared to the previous year. 3 This suggests a growing preference for celebrating love and friendship and will be continued this year: 25% of survey respondents will celebrate Galentine's Day this year. 1

: OpenTable data revealed a 34% increase in parties of more than six on Galentine's Day ( ) in 2024, compared to the previous year. This suggests a growing preference for celebrating love and friendship and will be continued this year: 25% of survey respondents will celebrate Galentine's Day this year. Love at First Bite : Diners are trading familiar favorites for new experiences this Valentine's Day, with 81% of Americans planning to try a new restaurant. More than a third (36%) are specifically seeking "special occasion" venues, signaling a desire to make this year's celebration more memorable than ever. 1

: Diners are trading familiar favorites for new experiences this Valentine's Day, with 81% of Americans planning to try a new restaurant. More than a third (36%) are specifically seeking "special occasion" venues, signaling a desire to make this year's celebration more memorable than ever. Last Minute Planners, We Got You: Last year, 28% of Valentine's Day reservations were made within 48 hours of dining. For those who leave things to the last minute, searching by date and time on OpenTable will save dining heartache.2

"Valentine's Day dining has gone through a major vibe shift over the years, and this year sees a continuation of that, with couples, double dates and groups of friends planning to dine out for the occasion," said Robin Chiang, Chief Growth Officer of OpenTable. "Between OpenTable's breadth of restaurants and resources, there's something for everyone – from fine dining to the cozy neighborhood Italian spot – and our annual Top 100 Romantic Restaurants list and curated guides are great places to start."

Something for Everyone on OpenTable's Top 100 Romantic Restaurants List

Whether seeking an intimate spot for a first date or a lively atmosphere for a double date, OpenTable's Top 100 Romantic Restaurants list offers diverse options from coast to coast. The list is compiled by analyzing more than 10 million diner reviews, along with diner ratings, reservation demand, percentage of five-star reviews among other factors, and features a diverse list of restaurants perfect for any occasion.

This year, California is the state with the largest share of restaurants, 11 including San Francisco's Gary Danko. Notably, several destination restaurants with stand-out views made the list, including Atlanta's Canoe, Seattle's The Pink Door and Philadelphia's SkyHigh.

The Top 100 Romantic Restaurants in America for 2025 are (in alphabetical order by state):4

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Tidepools - Grand Hyatt Kauai - Poipu, HI

Idaho

Chandlers Steakhouse - Boise, ID

Illinois

Indiana

Vida - Indianapolis, IN

Kentucky

Louisiana

GW Fins - New Orleans, LA

Irene's - New Orleans, LA

Maine

Earth at Hidden Pond - Kennebunkport, ME

Michigan

Leo's - Grand Rapids, MI

Minnesota

Baldamar - Roseville, MN

North Carolina

North Dakota

Harry's Steakhouse - Grand Forks, ND

New Hampshire

Ristorante Massimo - Portsmouth, NH

New Jersey

New Mexico

Geronimo - Santa Fe, NM

Sazon - Santa Fe, NM

Nevada

New York

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Puerto Rico

Marmalade Restaurant & Wine Bar - Old San Juan, PR

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Log Haven - Salt Lake City, UT

Ruth's Chris Steak House - Salt Lake City

Virginia

Vermont

Simon Pearce Restaurant - Quechee, VT

Washington

The Pink Door - Seattle, WA

Wisconsin

For additional inspiration, explore OpenTable's Valentine's Day dining hub and visit the OpenTable app.

