OpenTable Reveals the Top Trends Set to Define Dining in 2026

"As we head into 2026, there's good news for the restaurant industry: our new research shows that people continue to make room in their lives and budgets for dining out," said Debby Soo, CEO of OpenTable. "While we're seeing diners seek out value and experiences that feel authentic and worth it, the desire for genuine, in-person connection over great food is as strong as ever. Dining out isn't just about the meal, it's about community, and that remains core to American life."

How America Will Dine in 2026

Spanning consumer and restaurant research, and OpenTable data, here's what to expect from this year's report:

The new meaning of value: Diners are looking for value where they can in 2026. In fact, 61% of Americans say dining out in 2026 will feel more like a special occasion than an everyday occurrence.2 This may be why "happy hour" dining between 4:00-4:59 pm is up 13% year over year1, as a way to get more bang for their buck while gathering and savoring time together.

Dining demand breeds new desire for spontaneity: With dining up year-over-year, use of OpenTable's "Notify Me" tool increased too, up 84% year-over-year.1 This flexibility gave way to a new desire for spontaneity, which is carrying into 2026: 49% of Americans would like to see more spontaneity in 2026.2

Millennials will be the nation's most frequent restaurant-goers in 2026: OpenTable's research reveals key shifts across demographics, among the findings: millennials plan to dine out 14 times per month on average, and lead the charge with 79% agreeing that a restaurant's "Instagram/TikTok-worthiness" is important when deciding where to dine.

Sharing is out, but gathering is in: The shared-plates era is cooling off. More than half (52%) of Americans say they'd rather order their own dish in 20262 than share it with the table, but that doesn't mean group dining is on the outs. Group dining is up 11% year over year1, and 40% say they'd rather eat with a group than solo.2 OpenTable's new private and group dining marketplace is helping to make those shared moments even easier to plan and enjoy.

Dining out as the main event: For today's diner, great food is just the beginning. Experiential dining is up 46% year over year, with restaurants offering 34%1 more pop-ups, collaborations, and chef's tables than before. Nearly half (48%) of Americans are more likely to book a restaurant when there's something unique to experience2 and many are seeking that magic close to home, with 36% preferring neighborhood gems over the latest openings in 2026.2

On the experiential dining trend, Kate Schatz, Director of Restaurant Marketing for Momofuku says: "We've seen a major peak in interest in experiential dining, specifically around collaborations. We launched our East Village Noodle Nights series this year, where we collaborated with three different chefs at Noodle Bar East Village. All three sold out. I think people are hungry for dining experiences that feel ephemeral, something they can't get tomorrow."

What's on the menu: An analysis of over 2 million US diner reviews revealed this year's most buzzed-about ingredients and dishes, all seeing year-over-year increases in mentions: matcha (+88%), hand rolls (+78%), seaweed (+66%), spicy rigatoni (+56%), and Basque cheesecake (+44%).3 While these trending dishes could be an indicator of what to expect in 2026, OpenTable's consumer research also reveals classics like chicken pot pie, meatloaf and shrimp cocktail as the top nostalgic dishes Americans want to see in 2026.2

Chat, help me find a restaurant: Research reveals 44% of Americans plan to use AI more to discover restaurants and book reservations in 2026.2 This comes on the heels of OpenTable's newly launched 'Concierge,' a generative AI-powered assistant designed to give diners instant insights on the 60,000 restaurants on the platform – essentially operating like a helpful, in-the-know friend who's done all the homework.

As diners look ahead to 2026, one thing is clear, restaurants remain at the center of how we connect, celebrate, and recharge. OpenTable's 2026 Dining Trends Report offers a window into what's next, from solo splurges to the happy-hour comeback and how the industry continues to evolve around diners' changing habits. To explore the data visit OpenTable's seasonal hub , where OpenTable is also revealing its Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2025 .

Methodology

1 OpenTable Data

OpenTable looked at the number of seated diners per time slot, Experiences, party size, type of seating, cuisines and from online reservations for all active restaurants on the OpenTable platform in the US from January 1 - August 31, 2025 and compared it to the corresponding time period in 2024 (January 3- September 1). Cuisines are determined by restaurants. Volume of OpenTable's "Notify Me" feature in the US was also analyzed during these time periods.

2 Consumer Research

An online survey was conducted by WALR among 1527 US respondents, with quotas weighted for major cities. Fieldwork took place between September 3-9, 2025. Data has been collected adhering to MRS (Market Research Society) and ESOMAR guidelines to ensure ethical and accurate data collection.

3 OpenTable Data

OpenTable analyzed more than 200 keywords and phrases across more than 2 million US text restaurant reviews from January 1 – September 30, 2025 and compared it to the same date range in 2024. Keywords reflected had a minimum of 300 mentions in 2025.

