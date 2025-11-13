From Frustration to Fashion: How One School Owner's Needs Are Reinventing Scrubs with Shiftwear

For years, founder Robert Bonds ran schools across multiple cities and faced the same recurring problem: scrubs were always either stuck in a closet or stuck in transit. Orders took too long, stock ran out, and when they finally arrived, students didn't even like wearing them.

"I watched students start new careers in uniforms that didn't fit right and didn't make them feel proud," Robert said. "if I could fix that one thing, I could change how people feel walking into their first day."

Robert's real-world challenges sparked the idea, but with the Bunji Growth team, they turned that frustration into a business opportunity. With deep marketing expertise, Bunji helped transform a simple need into a fast-scaling brand designed to change how institutions handle uniforms.

Shiftwear was built on the belief that a great uniform should do more than meet a dress code. It should make someone feel confident, capable, and proud of their new beginning.

With modern fits, premium fabrics, and fast, reliable fulfillment for schools and hospitals, Shiftwear bridges the gap between fashion and function. No more massive closets of unused scrubs. No more waiting weeks for replacements. Just quality, affordable uniforms, delivered on time, and designed to inspire.

Confidence You Can Wear

Shiftwear's mission goes beyond apparel. It's about identity. It's about transforming how students and professionals see themselves when they step into their careers, not just as workers, but as part of something bigger.

"I wanted our uniforms to give that same energy as a pilot walking through an airport," Robert added. "Confident. Proud. Ready to take on a new challenge."

Fueled by Salt Venture Partners (www.saltvp.com) and brought to life by Bunji Growth (www.bunji.io), Shiftwear is positioned for rapid expansion across the U.S., delivering reliable, fashion-forward uniforms to schools, hospitals, and professionals nationwide.

Shiftwear is now live at www.shiftwear.com, offering direct and institutional ordering options across the United States.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

www.shiftwear.com

SOURCE Shiftwear