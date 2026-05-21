From Hershey, Pa., to the World Stage: Hershey's Celebrates Hometown Hero Christian Pulisic

To celebrate its hometown hero, Hershey's is launching limited-edition PULISIC'S Milk Chocolate Bars, featuring custom wrappers with his printed signature.

On Saturday, June 6, fans can get a free PULISIC'S Bar while supplies last:

The first 5,000 guests at Hershey's Chocolate World in Hershey, Pa. at 9 a.m. will receive a free bar.

at in Hershey, Pa. at 9 a.m. will receive a free bar. The first 3,000 guests at Times Square in New York, N.Y., at 10 a.m. will also receive one.

"At Hershey's, we know your 'happy place' is about the people and places that stay with you, and Hershey is that for Christian. The town that raised him and never stopped cheering," said Katrina Vatter, Hershey's Senior Brand Manager. "Fans everywhere can share in that hometown pride this summer, whether they're picking up a PULISIC'S Bar in person on June 6, as a sweet keepsake, or following along throughout the season."

A Hometown Story Told in Chocolate

The hero film tells Pulisic's story through the craft of a Hershey chocolatier, illustrating moments from his life and career, from playing soccer in Pennsylvania as a kid to competing on the world's biggest stages.

As the bars take shape, so does the pride of Hershey, culminating in a heartfelt reminder that no matter how big the moment gets, happiness is rooted in the places we call home. Watch the new spot here and look out for more content across social, out-of-home and more as Hershey's invites fans nationwide to follow along and cheer on one of its own.

"No matter where soccer has taken me, my story started in Hershey," said Christian Pulisic. "Growing up there shaped who I am and knowing that support is always behind me gives me a sense of comfort and confidence wherever I play. Being able to celebrate that connection with Hershey's means a lot to me."

Bringing His Happy Place to Fans

Hershey's will host a multi-day pop-up activation in Philadelphia, Pa., from June 25-27, 2026, transporting the sights, scents and tastes of Hershey into the heart of the city.

Fans will enjoy family-friendly activities, interactive gameplay moments and exclusive giveaways, including custom-wrapped PULISIC'S Bars, bringing fans along on Pulisic's journey and immersing them in his happy place.

Fans are encouraged to follow Hershey's on Instagram and TikTok for additional information.

FAQs

What are PULISIC'S Bars?

PULISIC'S Bars are limited-edition Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bars with custom packaging to celebrate Christian Pulisic as a hometown hero from Hershey, Pa.

Where can fans get a PULISIC'S Bar?

Select bars will be available through giveaways at Hershey's Chocolate World in Hershey, Pa. and Times Square in New York, N.Y. on Saturday, June 6, 2026, while supplies last. PULISIC'S Bars are not available for purchase.

Why is Hershey's launching this campaign now?

Hershey's. It's Your Happy Place. reinforces the brand's role in everyday moments of comfort, connection and joy – showing up during major cultural moments when happiness matters most.

Is Christian Pulisic from Hershey, Pa.?

Yes, Christian Pulisic was born and raised in Hershey, Pa.

How can fans learn more?

Follow Hershey's on Instagram and TikTok for updates, content and behind-the-scenes access.

Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is an industry-leading snacks company with a purpose to make more moments of goodness and a vision to lead next generation snacking. Hershey brings together more than 20,000 employees worldwide to deliver delicious, high-quality products across more than 85 brands in approximately 65 countries, generating more than $11.7 billion in annual revenues.

Hershey brings its full portfolio to market as ONE Hershey, spanning confection, salty and functional snacking categories with beloved brands like Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, KIT KAT®, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers and Ice Breakers; salty snacks including SkinnyPop, LesserEvil, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels; and a protein portfolio including ONE Brands and Fulfil.

For more than 130 years, Hershey has operated fairly, ethically and sustainably. Founder Milton Hershey established Milton Hershey School in 1909, and that legacy of purpose endures today through the company's commitment to helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com.

Follow:

https://x.com/hersheycompany

https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-hershey-company

http://www.facebook.com/hersheycompany

http://www.youtube.com/hersheycompany

http://www.instagram.com/hersheycompany

SOURCE The Hershey Company