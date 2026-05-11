HERSHEY'S KISSES AND POKÉMON ARE BACK -- AND THIS TIME, TEAM ROCKET WANTS IN

"Pokémon brings people together in ways few brands can — and that same joy of discovery lives in Hershey's chocolate," said Carly Andrews, Associate Brand Manager at The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY). "With 151 Poké Ball foils and the addition of Team Rocket foils, this year's collection delivers our most fun, collectible Pokémon release yet."

A Collectible Experience That Goes Beyond the Wrapper

Fans can follow along as the story unfolds across social, centered on the challenge of collecting all 151 Hershey's Kisses chocolates before Team Rocket does.

Earlier this month, Team Rocket temporarily took over Hershey's Instagram, posting in-character content about their ongoing hijinks and attempts to steal Hershey's Kisses chocolates. In addition, on May 12, Pokémon fans and families can scan the QR code on each pack to visit a digital collection hub — a place to track finds, follow the story and enter for a chance to win exclusive prizes.

Available in 9-oz share packs and 28-oz party bags at participating retailers nationwide, each of the Hershey's Kisses chocolates collected becomes part of the fun, turning everyday chocolate moments into a shared experience rooted in fandom, play and discovery.

More Ways to Play from the Hershey Company

This summer, Pirate's Booty is bringing Pokémon fun to snack time with Pikachu-shaped puffs and three unique pack designs. Each pack will include a different "Who's That Pokémon" challenge and access to downloadable activities for the whole family.

This partnership brings together Pokémon and Pirate's Booty's better-for-you credentials — making back-to-school season more exciting for both kids and parents.

Follow along with the Hershey's brand on Instagram and Pirate's Booty brand on Instagram.

FAQs

What is the Hershey's Kisses x Pokémon collection?

A limited-time release of Hershey's Kisses chocolates featuring 151 collectible Pokémon foil designs, including 10 new Team Rocket foils.

What's new this year?

The 2026 launch introduces Team Rocket to the storyline, along with new Hershey's Kisses foil designs and an interactive digital experience.

What is the Team Rocket takeover?

Earlier this month, Team Rocket temporarily took over Hershey's Instagram, posting in-character content about their attempts to steal the Hershey's Kisses.

Is there a digital experience?

Yes. On May 12, fans can scan the on-pack QR code to access a digital collection hub where they can track their collection, follow the story and enter for a chance to win the Hershey's Kisses x Pokémon grand prize and exclusive collectibles.

What makes this experience unique?

Each Hershey's Kisses chocolate collected becomes part of a larger, interactive experience — turning everyday chocolate moments into a shared journey rooted in fandom, play and discovery.

When and where will the products be available?

Pokémon Hershey's Kisses are available in 9-oz share packs and 28-oz party bags at participating retailers while supplies last.

Will the products be restocked?

No. These are limited-time offerings available while supplies last.

Are Hershey's and Pokémon partnering on anything else this year?

Yes! Pirate's Booty is also celebrating 30 years of Pokémon with a limited-time release of Pikachu shaped puffs featuring interactive packaging and Pokémon-themed activities.

What makes this product unique?

The collection includes three unique pack designs with a different "Who's That Pokémon?" activity on the back of each pack, in addition to access to fun, downloadable activities for families.

Where can I find the activities?

Fans can visit the Pirate's Booty website for downloadable activities like word searches, object finds and coloring pages. Completing the experiences unlocks a bonus surprise activity.

When will Pirate's Booty Pokémon be available?

The product will be available nationwide this summer in 8-count cartons and 17-oz club bags.

Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is an industry-leading snacks company with a purpose to make more moments of goodness and a vision to lead next generation snacking. Hershey brings together more than 20,000 employees worldwide to deliver delicious, high-quality products across more than 85 brands in approximately 65 countries, generating more than $11.7 billion in annual revenues.

Hershey brings its full portfolio to market as ONE Hershey, spanning confection, salty and functional snacking categories with beloved brands like Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, KIT KAT®, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers and Ice Breakers; salty snacks including SkinnyPop, LesserEvil, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels; and a protein portfolio including ONE Brands and Fulfil.

For more than 130 years, Hershey has operated fairly, ethically and sustainably. Founder Milton Hershey established Milton Hershey School in 1909, and that legacy of purpose endures today through the company's commitment to helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com.

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About The Pokémon Company International

The Pokémon Company International manages the Pokémon property outside of Asia and is responsible for brand management, licensing and marketing, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the animated TV series, home entertainment, and the official Pokémon website. Pokémon was launched in Japan in 1996 and today is one of the most popular children's entertainment properties in the world. For more information, visit www.pokemon.com

SOURCE The Hershey Company