From Indonesia to Switzerland: EIGER Adventure's Eco-Friendly Journey Celebrates One Year of Excellence

With a commitment to sustainability and Indonesian craftsmanship, EIGER Adventure is thriving among Swiss outdoor enthusiasts. Building on this success, the brand announces its expansion plan to bring high-quality, eco-conscious products to the vibrant Southeast Asian market.

INTERLAKEN, Switzerland, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EIGER Adventure, the renowned Indonesian eco-friendly outdoor gear brand, commemorates a year of triumph since its arrival in Switzerland. Reflecting on its remarkable journey of growth and recognition, EIGER reaffirms its commitment to sustainability and the promotion of Indonesian excellence, solidifying its position as a preferred brand for outdoor enthusiasts.

Switzerland (17/04) - EIGER Adventure’s Interlaken store marks a year of success with exciting campaigns initiatives, and is now gearing up for global expansion.

EIGER Adventure, known for its high-quality outdoor apparel and equipment, has become a household name among locals and tourists alike in Switzerland. From pouches and beanies to cases, duffles, and backpacks, EIGER's diverse range of products has resonated strongly with customers, establishing its store in Switzerland as the go-to destination for premium outdoor gear.

Offering high-quality outdoor apparel and equipment for open-air activities enthusiasts, Jason Wuysang, Marketing General Manager of EIGER, emphasizes the brand's dedication to championing environmental sustainability principles. "EIGER believes that fostering sustainable practices is paramount in creating responsible and fulfilling adventure experiences," says Wuysang.

To further promote the excellence of Indonesian products in Switzerland, EIGER continues to implement innovative marketing campaigns. The brand entices local communities with attractive vouchers distributed at restaurants and post boxes in the neighboring area of Interlaken. "We have had the pleasure of engaging with Indonesian expatriates and tourists visiting Interlaken, including the vespa community, who have shown immense interest in our products. Moving forward, we plan to extend our outreach to cycling, hiking, paragliding, and other active communities in Switzerland, as well as frequented tourist establishments," Wuysang elaborates.

Building on its European success, EIGER leverages further expansion by strengthening its flag in Southeast Asia with a new store in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Sets its sights on becoming a global leader in sustainable outdoor gear.

"We are excited to connect with new communities who share our passion for adventure. By expanding to Southeast Asia, EIGER aims to empower more adventurers with high-quality, eco-conscious gear, fostering a love for exploration while minimizing our environmental impact. Additionally, we are also committed to continuing our advocacy for the beauty and quality of Indonesian craftsmanship, ensuring a lasting legacy on the global outdoor industry that inspires future generations," concludes Wuysang.

About EIGER Adventure

EIGER Adventures offers high-quality outdoor apparel and equipment for enthusiasts of open-air activities. EIGER provides adventurers within three primary product categories: Mountaineering, Riding, and Authentic 1989, catering to climbers, bikers, and hikers who love classic, stylish designs. Besides focusing on outdoor activities, EIGER prioritizes environmental sustainability and social responsibility, aiming to educate and inspire people on green life, Expedition, and Responsibility.

