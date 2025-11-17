From InnQuest to roommaster - A New Era of Unified, AI-Driven Hospitality Technology Begins

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A familiar name in hospitality technology is stepping into clearer focus. roommaster, previously known as InnQuest, today unveils its company rebrand alongside the integration of AI-based Revenue Management Software and an AI Call Agent, marking a strategic evolution from trusted legacy system to modern, unified platform for independent hoteliers.

The rebrand aligns what hoteliers already know with where the industry is headed, placing everyday operator needs at the center.

"roommaster represents the future of hospitality—one that's smarter, more connected, and far simpler," said Rachel Douglas, CEO. "We're not just evolving our brand; we're doubling down on our commitment to simplify hospitality through great technology that works the way hoteliers think."

A Trusted Foundation, Modern Capabilities

For more than 30 years, hoteliers across 100+ countries have relied on roommaster as a dependable property management system. Now, the platform name becomes the company name—a signal of confidence in a product lineage that has earned lasting trust.

Unlike legacy systems requiring multiple vendor integrations, roommaster delivers a true unified platform where AI, operations, and guest engagement work as one from day one. The integrated suite includes a Property Management System, commission-free booking engine, and channel manager synchronizing rates across 300+ partners.

AI That's Operational, Not Experimental

roommaster's AI works behind the scenes: dynamic pricing adjusts to changing demand, the 24/7 AI Concierge handles guest messaging, and the AI Call Agent assists staff in real time for swift, accurate responses. Complementing these are integrated payments, a mobile guest app, high-converting website builder, and advanced reporting that transforms data into actionable insights.

Proven Results

Harrison Hall Hotel's 25-year partnership with roommaster demonstrates the platform's staying power. "roommaster is very easy to train our employees. It's very self-explanatory," explains General Manager Stacy Dadson, whose family-run property has used roommaster as their first and only PMS—a strategic advantage enabling operational excellence while preserving their unique character. The intuitive interface reduces staff training time by 50% compared to competing systems, allowing new team members to become productive faster.

Properties adopting roommaster typically experience reduced administrative overhead, improved revenue execution, and higher guest satisfaction without compromising the individuality that keeps guests returning.

About roommaster

roommaster is a hospitality software company serving independent hotels, inns, resorts, and management groups in over 100 countries. With three decades of experience, roommaster delivers purpose-built tools that simplify operations and improve guest experiences through one clear principle: hospitality, simplified.

Hoteliers seeking to unify their operations, strengthen guest relationships, and future-proof their properties with AI-driven capabilities can learn more by visiting roommaster .

