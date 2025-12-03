roommaster Earns 2025 Certificate Of Excellence From HotelTechReport

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- roommaster, the modern hotel management solution for independent properties, has been awarded the 2025 Certificate of Excellence by HotelTechReport, a leading global platform for hospitality technology reviews and buyer guidance. It highlights how roommaster's intuitive, all–in–one design helps hoteliers run smoother operations while creating the kind of guest experiences people remember.

Recognition Grounded In Real–World Feedback

The Certificate of Excellence is reserved for hospitality technology providers that achieve high, sustained ratings and recommendations from hoteliers who actively use their products. By highlighting performance in real properties rather than in lab conditions, the distinction signals that roommaster is delivering real value where it counts: at the front desk, in back–office workflows, and throughout the guest journey.

"What makes this award so meaningful is that it comes from hoteliers who rely on roommaster every day to run their hotels," said Rachel Douglas, CEO of roommaster. "Our mission is to take the friction out of technology so hotel staff can stay present with guests, and this recognition tells us we are moving in the right direction."

A Modern, Unified Platform For Independents

Today, roommaster's cloud-driven platform brings together a fully integrated Hotel PMS, Hotel Booking Engine, Hotel Channel Manager, and Revenue Management Software within one connected environment.

Douglas added, "roommaster was built to bring all essential hotel tech, and every key module, into a single, unified solution, so hoteliers can train faster, collaborate more easily, and deliver a consistently high standard of service on every shift."

The platform also includes Ampliphi, AI-powered revenue management software that automates pricing in real time, and a new AI Concierge that answers guest calls around the clock.

Technology That Works in the Background

roommaster continues to invest in features that answer practical challenges for independent hoteliers, from managing changing demand patterns to maintaining strong guest relationships in increasingly digital journeys. Our roadmap follows one simple principle: technology should quietly handle complexity in the background while helping people show up at their best on the front line.

As the hospitality sector evolves, the 2025 Certificate of Excellence serves as a signal to owners and operators that roommaster is a trusted partner for long–term, sustainable improvement in both operations and guest satisfaction.

Hoteliers can learn more about roommaster and explore its modern, unified platform at roommaster.com.

