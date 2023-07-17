From Jupiter Power: First Citizens Bank Serves as Lead Arranger on $70.4 Million in Financing for Two Texas Battery Storage Projects

News provided by

Jupiter Power

17 Jul, 2023, 07:00 ET

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Citizens Bank today announced that its Energy Finance group, part of the CIT division, served as the Coordinating Lead Arranger on a $70.4 million construction and term loan financing facility for two standalone battery energy storage projects in Texas, totaling 160 megawatts (MW) / 320 megawatt-hours (MWh). BankUnited, N.A. and Siemens Financial Services participated as Joint Lead Arrangers in the financing.

Based in Austin, Texas and Chicago, Illinois, Jupiter Power is a leader in energy storage infrastructure with 655MWh of operating projects, 740MWh in construction and more than 11,000 MW of new projects in development from Maine to California.

"Across the country, energy storage is increasingly important for strengthening grid reliability and meeting the growing demand for firm power arising from the energy transition," said Andy Bowman, CEO of Jupiter. "We appreciate the expertise of First Citizens' Energy Finance team in working with us to arrange and close the financing for this Texas battery storage portfolio."

"Jupiter Power has a growing reputation for excellence in battery energy storage system solutions," said Mike Lorusso, managing director and group head for the Energy Finance team. "We were pleased to work with an industry leader in arranging financing for these two projects."

First Citizens' Energy Finance business, part of the bank's CIT division, is widely recognized as a pioneer and leader in the financing of battery energy storage systems and renewable power projects. The business leverages its deep industry knowledge and expertise to offer comprehensive financing solutions for renewable and conventional power generation. The unit manages a large, diverse portfolio that includes investments in all asset classes across the energy sector.

About Jupiter Power
Jupiter is a leading energy storage infrastructure platform with deep trading, analytics, development, finance, operations, and construction capabilities and unparalleled intellectual property in dispatch optimization. The company is developing more than 11,000MW of projects from California to Maine, and has offices in Austin and Houston, Texas, and Chicago, Illinois. For more information on Jupiter Power LLC, please visit our Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook pages or visit www.jupiterpower.io.

About First Citizens Bank
First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., and now celebrating the 125th anniversary of its founding, First Citizens has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services including a network of more than 550 branches in 23 states and commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast. Parent company First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.

SOURCE Jupiter Power

Also from this source

Hatch EQ I LLC and Jupiter Sign Largest Energy Storage Tolling Agreement in Texas

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.