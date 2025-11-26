From Liquidation Startup to National Online Leader: Madison Liquidators Turns 10

News provided by

Madison Liquidators

Nov 26, 2025, 11:23 ET

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Liquidators proudly marks its 10th anniversary, celebrating a decade of helping businesses and homeowners create stylish, comfortable workspaces. Founded by Nick and Kelly Niesen, the company began as a small liquidation firm and has since grown into one of the largest online office furniture marketplaces in the United States. The company has remained committed to providing customers with expert tools, resources, and guidance on all things office furniture.

Continue Reading
10 Year Anniversary Graphic
10 Year Anniversary Graphic

In the early years, the company centered on liquidation and resale, establishing a strong work ethic that continues to define the company's core values today. In 2020, a pivotal transition from liquidation to the online sale of new office furniture was made. Today, Madison Liquidators stands as a recognized leader in the online office furniture market.

Customer Care at the Core of the Madison Liquidators Experience
Over the past decade, Madison Liquidators has refined every aspect of the customer experience, ensuring that service remains as important as the products themselves. This commitment is reflected in five key areas:

  • Dedicated Scheduling Assistance — Coordinating timelines that align with each customer's needs.
  • Expert Product Guidance — Selecting office furniture tailored to each customer's space, style, and workflow.
  • Budget-Friendly Planning — Providing customized quotes, promotions, and value-driven solutions.
  • Digital Floor Planning & Layout Support — Offering expert recommendations to maximize workspace efficiency and comfort.
  • Professional Delivery & Installation — Completing every setup with care and precision.

At Madison Liquidators, you get white-glove support and direct access to the best brands — all in one place with one of America's largest online office furniture selections. These partnerships bring together a wide range of products from executive desks to storage solutions and everything in between.

The Future of Madison Liquidators

In 2024, the Iconic Office Showroom was unveiled in Madison, Wisconsin — a space designed to bring modern office design to life. The showroom features elegant displays that allow visitors to envision complete workspace solutions. More than just a showroom, it's a place where ideas become reality and inspiration meets functionality. The Iconic Office Showroom represents Madison Liquidators' continued commitment to innovation and world-class customer service — values that have defined the company since its founding.

SOURCE Madison Liquidators

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Madison Liquidators Becomes Buzz Seating's First Online Dealership

Madison Liquidators Becomes Buzz Seating's First Online Dealership

Madison Liquidators wishes to issue a correction to a previously distributed press release dated September 29, 2025, regarding our partnership with...
Madison Liquidators Launches "Giveaway Madness" - Over $13,000 in Premium Office Furniture Prizes

Madison Liquidators Launches "Giveaway Madness" - Over $13,000 in Premium Office Furniture Prizes

Madison Liquidators is bringing excitement to the season with the launch of its highly anticipated Giveaway Madness event, running from October 1...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Furniture and Furnishings

Furniture and Furnishings

Retail

Retail

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics