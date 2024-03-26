From Luxury Resorts to Luxury Pet Resorts: Global Hospitality Leaders Invest $10M in K9 Resorts

Industry Leading Dog Boarding and Daycare Franchise Receives Significant Investment from its Largest Multi-Unit Franchisee

Multi-Unit Growth Guides Development as Company Leadership Looks to Open 100 Locations by end of 2025

Pet Industry Surges as Consumer Spending Continues to Rise

FANWOOD, N.J., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel , multi-award-winning luxury boarding and dog daycare franchise brand, announced today it has received the strongest endorsement a franchisor could envision – a strategic $10M investment from one of its own multi-unit franchisees. Partners Pacific Resorts, LLC – a multi-unit, multi-brand franchise group that owns 30 K9 Resorts locations and has ties to internationally renowned hospitality group, Kerzner International, founders and former owners of The Atlantis – made the investment to help K9 Resorts further its potential to champion the pet hospitality industry.

Executives of K9 Resorts said the investment is a strong testament to the brand's franchise opportunity, superior franchisee support and best-in-class pet care experience.

"In our 19 years of operation, K9 Resorts has carved its name into the top tier of pet care through our customized care and cutting-edge facilities," said Jason Parker, Co-Founder and CEO of K9 Resorts Franchising, LLC. "With this strategic investment from Partners Pacific Resorts, K9 Resorts will continue to maintain and anticipate the exciting growth trajectory of the pet care industry. We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with Phil, Vanessa, Alan, and Chris, who are true trailblazers in the luxury hospitality industry, and look forward to working together to take K9 Resorts to the next level."

K9 Resorts is leading the pack among luxury pet care franchises with more than 165 resorts across 28 states currently operating or in various stages of development. Pet boarding is on a trajectory to become a $35.8 billion industry by 2031 with an expected compound annual growth rate of 6.4% . With the incoming investment from Partners Pacific Resorts, K9 Resorts is poised to further dominate the luxury sector of the market.

Partners Pacific Resorts, LLC, owned by Vanessa Kerzner, Alan Leibman, Chris Leslie, and Phil Nisbet, have made a significant $10M investment in K9 Holdings, LLC, the parent company of K9 Resorts, expanding their presence in the luxury hospitality sector. Both Kerzner and Leibman bring extensive experience from their backgrounds in the luxury hotel industry, with Kerzner having been a former owner and board member of Atlantis Bahamas and One & Only Hotels, and Leibman previously serving as CEO of Kerzner International. Leslie spent 32 years on Wall Street, with the last two decades specifically in sales management, holding a seat on the operating committees of two international bank's capital markets fixed income divisions.

Having worked with Kerzner International, a prominent international hotel and resort developer renowned for properties such as Atlantis Resorts, Kerzner and Leibman are well-versed in identifying concepts with global appeal and driving them to success. Leibman expressed confidence in the growth potential of the luxury pet hotel industry, particularly with K9 Resorts, citing their deep understanding of the brand and the industry.

"Coming from backgrounds in the luxury hotel industry, we know first-hand how to identify concepts that will appeal to the masses and make the appropriate investments to take those businesses to the next level," said Leibman. "Our commitment to the luxury pet hotel industry with K9 Resorts has cemented our belief that it has incredible growth potential in the coming years. We know the K9 Resorts brand intimately and believe its proven business model combined with elite services will project the franchise into becoming a household name."

Partners Pacific Resorts, LLC currently consists of 30 K9 Resorts locations while Leibman and Nisbet separately own 67 Jersey Mike's Subs and Wingstop franchise locations. Their significant contribution to K9 Holdings reflects Kerzner, Leibman, Leslie, and Nisbet's interest in building more equity within the luxury pet space, specifically through the franchise model of K9 Resorts.

K9 Holdings LLC was represented by Fox Rothschild, Partners Pacific Resorts LLC was represented by Kirkland & Ellis, and Steven and Jason Parker were represented by Lowenstein Sandler.

News of the investment coincides with the addition of Philip Nisbet to K9 Resorts' board of directors. Nisbet is the co-founder of World Insurance Associates, LLC, named a 'Top 30 US Insurance Agency' by Business Insurance and Insurance Journal. Through his work as a co-founder & partner of Prospect Capital Restaurants, Nisbet and his team have opened 67 franchise restaurants in five states. Nisbet began franchising with K9 Resorts in 2023 and is commemorating his one-year anniversary with the brand by taking on an advisory role on the board.

With the addition of Nisbet to the board of directors, he joins an impressive group of industry leaders including K9 Resorts co-founders Steven and Jason Parker; Steve Beagelman, CEO of SMB Franchise Advisors, who has been a co-investor and firm advisor for more than 14 years; and Bernard Markey and Bill Stewart, Managing Partners of Navigator Partners. A family office style private equity firm based in New Jersey, Navigator Partners has more than 20 years of experience investing in and partnering with growing franchisor management teams, and was K9 Resorts' first external investor in 2016.

According to the IFA's 2024 Economic Outlook Report, the franchise industry is expected to grow by 1.9% this year. With personal services maintaining its position as the top industry for franchise expansion, and the pet services sector being a dominator of this list, there has never been a more opportune time to join K9 Resorts.

K9 Resorts is actively seeking single and multi-unit owners to bring luxury pet boarding and daycare to their community.

About K9 Resorts

K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel (www.k9resorts.com) strives to offer the best pet care experience for all the dogs in its care and has been honored with four consecutive IBPSA Pet Care Business Excellence Awards from 2019 – 2022. Founded in 2005, by Steven & Jason Parker, each K9 Resort is custom-designed with hospital-grade ventilation systems, antimicrobial flooring, cage-free luxury boarding and world-class, professionally trained staff members. Recommended by numerous pet professionals and several major publications, K9 Resorts is proud to lead the way in the pet hospitality industry.

