K9 Resorts Partners with Franchise Veteran as Pet Service Industry Surges, Marks Debut in Utah and Nebraska

SALT LAKE CITY, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel, multi-award-winning luxury boarding and dog daycare franchise brand, has announced a multi-unit signed agreement for a location in Omaha, Nebraska and two in Salt Lake City, Utah. K9 Resorts is leading the pack among luxury pet care franchises with more than 165 resorts across 28 states currently operating or in various stages of development. Pet boarding is on a trajectory to become a $35.8 billion industry by 2031 with an expected compound annual growth rate of 6.4%. With the recent $10M investment from Partners Pacific Resorts, K9 Resorts is poised to further dominate the luxury sector of the market.

Spearheading the brand's expansion into Utah and Nebraska is Richard Stull. As a seasoned franchise professional with over four decades of experience within the McDonald's system, including roles as a supervisor and multi-unit franchise owner, Stull brings a wealth of knowledge in leadership and operations management. Stull's entrepreneurial journey is driven by a passion for exceptional customer service and a dedication to excellence. In finding vast success with McDonald's, combined with his love for dogs and a desire for new challenges, Stull used his earnings to invest in K9 Resorts' booming franchise opportunity .

"After decades in the McDonald's system, I felt it was time for a change and while I wanted to hang up my spatula, I knew I didn't want to retire," said Stull. "When I was introduced to K9 Resorts and visited some of the locations, I saw tails wagging as dogs were coming in and when they were leaving. I knew this was a unique opportunity to utilize my entrepreneurial drive with a brand that is positioned for rapid growth."

With his background in leadership positions at McDonald's, Stull believes that his experience in customer service and operational management will be invaluable in ensuring the success of his K9 Resorts locations. With site selection currently underway, he plans to leverage his expertise to create personalized experiences for pet owners and foster a positive work environment for his team.

"With Richard's impressive track record in the franchise industry, coupled with his genuine passion for providing exceptional care and service, he is an ideal franchise partner to bring into our system," said Jason Parker, Co-Founder and CEO of K9 Resorts Franchising, LLC. "We look forward to seeing his positive impact unfold in the communities he serves as he becomes an integral part of our mission to provide the highest standards of pet hospitality."

With development surging across the region, K9 Resorts is looking for entrepreneurs who are ready to stake their claim in the pet care industry. With additional territories available in Utah, including Ogden and St. George, company leadership has identified the state as a prime area for growth in addition to several other regions including New England, the Pacific Northwest, a few in the Mountain States and throughout California.

According to the IFA's 2024 Economic Outlook Report, the franchise industry is expected to grow by 1.9% this year. With personal services maintaining its position as the top industry for franchise expansion, and the pet services sector being a dominator of this list, there has never been a more opportune time to join K9 Resorts.

K9 Resorts is actively seeking single and multi-unit owners to bring luxury pet boarding and daycare to their community. To learn more about the K9 Resorts franchise opportunity, visit www.k9franchise.com. To learn more about K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotels, visit www.k9resorts.com.

About K9 Resorts

K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel ( www.k9resorts.com ) strives to offer the best pet care experience for all the dogs in its care and has been honored with four consecutive IBPSA Pet Care Business Excellence Awards from 2019 – 2022. Founded in 2005, by Steven & Jason Parker, each K9 Resort is custom-designed with hospital-grade ventilation systems, antimicrobial flooring, cage-free luxury boarding and world-class, professionally trained staff members. Recommended by numerous pet professionals and several major publications, K9 Resorts is proud to lead the way in the pet hospitality industry.

