From Managing Chronic Diseases to Monitoring Nutrition: Patient-Centric Apps are the Next Big Thing in Healthcare

The report offers in-depth insights into the fast-evolving landscape of the global patient-centric healthcare app market, emphasizing its growth trajectory, key market trends, and potential opportunities.

The global patient-centric healthcare app market reached a monumental US$ 10.4 Billion in 2022. As per the analysis, the market is projected to soar to an impressive US$ 32.4 Billion by 2028, marking a CAGR of 20.85% during the 2022-2028 period. This substantial growth can be attributed to the increased collaboration between mobile app developers and healthcare experts, which has resulted in applications that offer uninterrupted access to vital health services even without an internet connection.

These transformative apps serve to amplify patient-healthcare professional interactions and cater to individual health needs. Users can monitor vital health aspects, manage chronic diseases, and interact seamlessly with healthcare professionals. Furthermore, with a significant uptick in telehealth utilization due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the demand for patient-centric healthcare apps has surged globally.

Key market trends highlighted in the report include:

Uninterrupted Access : Mobile app developers, in collaboration with healthcare experts, are designing apps that can function without internet connectivity, ensuring continued access to vital health data and services.

Health Monitoring & Management : These apps aid in chronic disease management, tracking nutritional intake, smoking cessation, vaccinations, and even enable the personalization of treatments based on individual patient needs. The rise in wearable devices further bolsters the market as they can monitor diverse health metrics, including heart rate and sleep patterns.

Enhanced Patient Involvement: Patient-centric apps are increasingly being adopted by cancer patients to log medications, monitor treatment progress, note side effects, and set follow-up appointments, underscoring the depth of their utility.

The report also provides a detailed market segmentation:

By Technology : Phone-Based Apps, Web-Based Apps, Wearable Patient Centric Apps

: Phone-Based Apps, Web-Based Apps, Wearable Patient Centric Apps By Operating System : iOS, Android, Windows, and Others

: iOS, Android, Windows, and Others By Application : Wellness Management and Disease and Treatment Management

: Wellness Management and Disease and Treatment Management By End User : Hospitals, Clinics, and Home Use

: Hospitals, Clinics, and Home Use By Region: North America , Asia-Pacific , Europe , Latin America , and the Middle East and Africa .

Furthermore, the competitive landscape reveals key industry players, including Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, Boston Scientific Corporation, Hill-Rom Services Inc. (Baxter International Inc.), iPatientCare LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Merck & Co. Inc., Mobilesmith Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG).

