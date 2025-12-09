From Mobile phone to the Green: Adak Golf Reinvents Club Maintenance with the World's First Diamond-infused Groove Sharpener & Cleaner

High-precision OLED display polishing technology meets the fairway, setting a new standard for backspin performance and club longevity.

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Already a best-seller in South Korea, Adak Golf is now rapidly expanding into the U.S. and Japanese markets, bringing industrial-grade technology to everyday golfers looking for reliable performance and equipment longevity.

ADAK Groove Sharpener and Face Cleaner

For years, golfers seeking to restore spin to their wedges have had limited—and often risky—options. Traditional groove tools, from sharpened awls to metal cutters, can damage a clubface or injure the user. Adak Golf, a brand developed by South Korea–based manufacturing innovator Nextzhen Co., Ltd., is redefining the category with the launch of the world's first Diamond-fused Groove Sharpener & Cleaner.

Already a best-seller in South Korea, Adak Golf is now rapidly expanding into the U.S. and Japanese markets, bringing industrial-grade technology to everyday golfers looking for reliable performance and equipment longevity.

Industrial Precision, Applied to Golf

Unlike conventional golf accessories, the Adak Groove Sharpener has its roots in advanced manufacturing. The product was engineered and produced by Nextzhen Co., Ltd. (CEO Jung Hun Hwang), a company internationally recognized for supplying high-precision polishing technology for display glass substrates to global tech leaders, including Samsung mobile phones.

"We realized that the same technology used to polish delicate display glass could be adapted to enhance golf-club performance—without risking structural damage," a Nextzhen spokesperson said. "By transferring our industrial expertise into the golf sector, we created a tool that is soft, durable, and exceptionally effective."

A Safer, Smarter, More Effective Solution for Club care

At the core of Adak's innovation is a proprietary elastomer infused with Micro Diamond. The innovative polishing compound cleans and refines grooves rather than cutting into them, and offers a safer, more controlled method of restoring performance to wedges and irons.

Key benefits include:

Revitalizing Old Clubs — Even heavily used or oxidized irons can regain near-new performance. Enhanced Backspin Control — Clean and sharp grooves are essential for approach-shot precision, allowing golfers to generate more stopping power from their wedges. This performance benefit has been independently verified by the Korea Institute of Golf & Sports (KIGOS) through extensive swing-robot testing. Built-In Safety — The flexible, non-metallic design minimizes the risk of scratching the clubface or injuring hands—an important improvement over rigid metal sharpeners.



Recognized by Leading Golf Media

Adak's product gained significant momentum after being featured by GOLFWRX, one of the most influential golf communities in the United States. In its July 2025 article, "Korean Gadget Report: How Adak's Diamonds Are Redefining Your Wedge Game," GOLFWRX highlighted the sharpener's unique technology and its measurable performance benefits. The coverage sparked a surge in interest among serious golfers and further validated Adak's position as a category disruptor.

Read the full GOLFWRX review:

https://www.golfwrx.com/763470/korean-gadget-report-how-adaks-diamonds-are-redefining-your-wedge-game/

Looking Ahead

Following its strong online performance, Adak Golf plans to expand into U.S. retail stores and golf shops in 2026. In addition to its flagship groove sharpener, the company is developing a pipeline of innovative products, including swing-tempo training gloves and other performance-enhancing accessories. Each new product is guided by the same principle: applying industrial-grade technology to modern golf.

Availability

The Adak Groove Sharpener & Cleaner is available now with fast shipping through Amazon in both the United States and Japan.

Amazon U.S. at Amazon.com

https://www.amazon.com/Diamond-Infused-Increase-Scratch-Free-Resistant-Accessories/dp/B0BRKB21XJ Amazon Japan at Amazon.co.jp

https://www.amazon.co.jp/-/en/Improves-Backspin-Accuracy-Accessories-Formulated/dp/B0BRKBYY77



About Nextzhen Co., Ltd.

Nextzhen Co., Ltd., headquartered in South Korea, is a global leader in precision polishing technology. The company specializes in developing and manufacturing edge-polishing wheels for display glass substrates, providing end-to-end R&D, production, and distribution capabilities. Through its Adak Golf brand, Nextzhen leverages decades of industrial expertise to create high-performance golf accessories that elevate both the player experience and equipment longevity.

SOURCE NEXTZHEN Co., Ltd.