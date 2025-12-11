FROM NAUGHTY TO NICE: KINGSFORD™ CHRISTMAS COAL BRINGS HOLIDAY CHEER TO THE GRILL

Fans can enter for a chance to win a FREE bag of Christmas Coal for their naughty list ahead of the holidays

Key Highlights at a Glance:

What It Is: Christmas Coal is a limited-edition, festive 4-lb. Kingsford Original Charcoal bag designed for holiday gifting.

A playful twist on the "lump of coal" tradition, Christmas Coal brings laughter, warmth, and flavor to the center of holiday celebrations, while staying true to Kingsford's legacy of helping people savor time, laughter and togetherness with friends and family around the grill.

Fans can also follow @Kingsford on the Kingsford and Jason Kelce's Instagram collab post for a chance to be one of the 75 winners to receive a FREE bag.

Starting today, is available at select retailers* while supplies last. Fans can also follow @Kingsford on the Kingsford and Jason Kelce's Instagram collab post for a chance to be one of the 75 winners to receive a bag. Perfect For: White elephant swaps, stocking stuffers, or surprising someone on your naughty-but-nice list.

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season of tidings, tinsel, and cheer – and Kingsford! Kingsford, the expert in charcoal grilling for over 100 years, is bringing mischief and merriment to the holidays with the launch of Christmas Coal. Turning the timeless holiday gag into a festive and functional gift, Christmas Coal is a limited-edition 4lb. bag of Kingsford Original Charcoal wrapped in festive packaging that promises to bring families and friends together for laughter, connection, and unforgettable barbecue moments.

In the spirit of the season of giving, Kingsford has teamed up with football legend and "King of the Grill" Jason Kelce to give fans a chance to win a FREE bag of Christmas Coal. Starting today, fans can follow @Kingsford, like the post, and comment on Kingsford and Kelce's Instagram collab post for a chance to be one of the 75 winners to receive a FREE bag.

"Coal in a stocking is notorious for being the unwanted gift every holiday season," said Mitchell O'Furey, Head of Marketing at Kingsford. "This year, Kingsford is getting people excited about giving and receiving coal under the tree. Charcoal grilling is all about spending time with the people you care about over delicious food, and Christmas Coal celebrates the grillers who make that possible."

Available at select retailers* while supplies last, Christmas Coal makes cold-weather grilling more festive and elevates gifting for grillers. Whether it's a white elephant exchange or a tongue-in-cheek present for someone on the naughty-but-nice list, this charming twist on the holiday "lump of coal" tradition will surprise and delight.

What is Christmas Coal, and how is it different from regular Kingsford charcoal?

Christmas Coal is a limited-edition, festive twist on Kingsford's classic Original Charcoal. The 4-lb. bags feature a special holiday design, turning the "lump of coal" gag into a playful, functional gift. While it's holiday-themed, the product delivers the same trusted fast-lighting, long burning smoky wood-fired flavor that grillers expect from Kingsford Original, making it perfect for winter barbecues and holiday celebrations.

What makes Christmas Coal a great gift for grillers?

Featuring Kingsford Original Charcoal's trusted fast-lighting and consistent performance, Christmas Coal is perfect for grillers who want to keep the fire burning into the colder months. Its festive design also makes it a fun, memorable gift that adds a joyful spin on barbecue traditions.

Why the holiday theme for the product?

The classic tradition of receiving a lump of coal is a lighthearted way to call out mischief while still celebrating togetherness. With Christmas Coal, Kingsford is leaning into that playful tradition, turning holiday lore into a fun, functional gift that brings people together around the grill.

How can I enter for a chance to win a FREE bag of Christmas Coal?

For a chance to win a FREE bag of Christmas Coal, fans can follow @Kingsford and Jason Kelce's Instagram collab, like the post, and comment starting today for a chance to be one of the 75 entrants randomly selected to win a FREE bag.

How it works:

Go to today's Kingsford x Jason Kelce's Instagram collab post

Follow @Kingsford, like, and comment on the post

75 entrants will be selected at random on or around Monday, December 15

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Legal residents of The United States (+D.C.) 18 years and older. Void where prohibited. Ends 12/15/25. To play and for Official Rules, including odds, and prize descriptions visit www.kingsford.com/Christmas-coal/giveaway/. Information collected is subject to our privacy policy: https://bit.ly/4mDmllu

How long will Christmas Coal be available?

Christmas Coal is a limited-edition product, available in select retailers while supplies last. Once it sells out, it's gone for the season, so we encourage barbecue lovers and holiday gift-givers to grab theirs quickly!

*Availability

Don't miss out – Christmas Coal is available while supplies last, at select retailers nationwide, such as: Albertson's United division (Texas and New Mexico), Brookshire (Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Oklahoma), and AWG (a wholesaler serving independent stores across 36 states.

To find Christmas Coal near you, use Kingsford's product locator tool at https://www.kingsford.com/products/.

For more information on Kingsford's full lineup of grilling products, visit www.kingsford.com or follow the brand on social media.

SOURCE Kingsford Charcoal