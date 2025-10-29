KINGSFORD® AND JASON KELCE INTRODUCE THE MUST-HAVE FRAGRANCE FOR FALL: SLOW BURN

Finally, a Fragrance that Captures the Alluring Aroma of Charcoal

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingsford, the leader of authentic charcoal grilling for over 100 years, is stepping into a bold new space—fragrance. Partnering with football legend and "King of the Grill" Jason Kelce, to introduce Slow Burn by Kingsford. That iconic aroma of a flame-kissed meal? We've bottled it. It's bold, it's unexpected, and it's downright mouthwatering. With Slow Burn, Kingsford brings the heat in a way that's all about savoring the ambiance and the togetherness of grilling – without so much as lighting a match.

In partnership with the “King of the Grill,” Jason Kelce, Kingsford announces Slow Burn, a bold, unique fragrance capturing the essence of charcoal grilling.

"Charcoal has a very distinct smell and characteristic aroma that instantly flashes me back to backyard barbecues with my family, sporting events, and memories centered around sports and kinship," said Kelce. "When Kingsford approached me with this idea, I thought right away this could be really cool. Smell is something that is so visceral at times, and the right scent strikes a chord when it hits your nose, Slow Burn by Kingsford strikes that note. It's guaranteed to make you feel nostalgia, barbecue, and connect you to the memories about what's important in life, and you'll smell damn good doing it!"

Slow Burn is no novelty; it's a gourmand-smoke fine fragrance designed for the discerning grill master and meticulously crafted to reflect Kingsford's expertise in elevating simple moments into unforgettable ones. Built around the inimitable wood-fired aroma that only Kingsford charcoal can provide, the scent captures the essence of grilling in a smoky and rich, unforgettable whiff that appeals to both grillers and fine fragrance enthusiasts alike.

Fragrance notes include charred hardwood, fire ember, saw dust, carbon clove and powder smolder to bottle that iconic smoky scent.

Where to Get It

Starting Monday, November 3 at Noon E.T., Slow Burn will be available for $30.62 exclusively at www.kingsford.com. The limited-edition fragrance is the ultimate gift for grilling aficionados, fans of the King of the Grill or anyone looking to evoke the spirit of gatherings around the charcoal grill.

"Kingsford has spent over a century perfecting the art of charcoal grilling, so who better to create the first-ever charcoal-inspired fragrance?" said Mitchell O'Furey, Head of Marketing at Kingsford. "With Slow Burn, we've captured the backyard experience of grilling in a fragrance that's not only bold, fun, and quintessentially Kingsford but stokes that neighbor envy with the smoky smell. Whether you're firing up the grill or heading out for a night on the town, this fragrance is all about savoring life's most flavorful moments."

For more information about Slow Burn or Kingsford's full lineup of grilling products, visit www.kingsford.com or follow the brand on social media.

About Kingsford

An American-made company founded over 100 years ago to make better use of wood waste, Kingsford remains America's favorite charcoal based on IRI unit sales data. Over a century later, it's still made in the USA with North American and global ingredients. Whether you're a first-time griller, retired professional football player or the neighborhood's king of the grill – there's no contest on flavor or experience. From the Kingsford Original briquets you grew up with to premium varieties trusted by chefs and grilling professionals, Kingsford is synonymous with the unique experience and authentic, wood-fired flavor of charcoal grilling.

About The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr® and Pine-Sol® as well as international brands such as Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first in the U.S. to integrate ESG into its business reporting. In 2024 the company was ranked No. 1 on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies list for the second consecutive year. Visit thecloroxcompany.com to learn more. CLX-B

Media Contact:

Kelly Thackery

[email protected]

SOURCE Kingsford Charcoal