From One Family to Another: Concrete Business Acquired on Florida's West Coast

TAMPA, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A successful husband-and-wife-owned concrete and masonry business on Florida's West Coast has been acquired by another husband-and-wife entrepreneurial team in a deal designed for long-term growth, continuity, and community impact.

As lifelong residents and active business owners in the region, the founding couple built the company into a thriving operation serving commercial clients across Southwest Florida. As their portfolio of businesses and family commitments expanded, they sought a transition that would allow them to step back from full-time leadership while remaining involved in a supportive, strategic capacity.

They found that in another husband-and-wife duo of seasoned entrepreneurs who own multiple service-based businesses. The buyers have a proven track record of operational excellence and a passion for people-first leadership. The company is a valuable addition to their portfolio.

Facilitated by Christian Aunspaugh and Jacob Middleton of Viking Mergers & Acquisitions, they creatively structured the transaction to achieve both parties' goals. The sellers will remain involved, offering insight into client relationships, team development, and strategic growth initiatives.

"I really appreciate you all navigating the nuances of the deal and accomplishing our end goal," the seller said of the Viking M&A team.

"We were happy to assist in this transaction," said Aunspaugh. "Helping a local family-owned business find another family that will care for the business, employees, and future growth is always rewarding. There's nothing more satisfying than seeing our clients' businesses in the community contributing to local growth and development. The success of this transaction ensures that we'll continue to see this impact for years to come."

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions in Tampa

Viking M&A of Tampa provides merger and acquisition services to small and middle-market business owners. As the Florida headquarters in Viking's multi-state network, the Tampa office is backed by one of the largest business brokerage firms in the southeast U.S. Since 1996, Viking has successfully sold over 900 businesses with an 85% close rate, at an average of 96% of the market value.

Visit https://www.vikingmergers.com/market/business-brokers-tampa-fl/ to request a free confidential business valuation or to get more information.

