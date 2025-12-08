Florida HVAC Testing Leader Performance Air Balancing Transitions to New Ownership

Deal Facilitated by Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What began in 2005 as a husband-and-wife venture built on integrity and technical expertise has entered its next chapter under another husband-and-wife team equally dedicated to the craft. Branden and Laura Johnson have acquired Florida-based Performance Air Balancing, a respected name in HVAC testing and balancing known for its accuracy, independence, and long-standing client relationships.

Founded by Darl and Laura Works, Performance Air Balancing has earned statewide recognition as an NBC- and NCI-certified test-and-balance agency. Drawing on Darl's mechanical contracting experience and Laura's leadership in operations, the Works built the business from the ground up, serving thousands of commercial, industrial, and institutional clients. Their commitment to remaining free of manufacturer or contractor affiliations and delivering unbiased results has positioned the firm as a trusted resource for engineers, facility managers, and building owners across the state.

Over the years, Performance Air Balancing's portfolio has included major projects for the University of Florida, University of Central Florida, Largo Medical Center, Walt Disney World, Busch Gardens, and more. Guided by the simple philosophy "we go where we're needed," the company has become synonymous with reliability and precision.

As the Works began planning for retirement, they sought a buyer who shared their values and dedication to quality, professionalism, and the well-being of their employees. They found that alignment in Branden and Laura Johnson, owners of an AABC-certified testing and balancing business in Minnesota. For the Johnsons, the acquisition provided the perfect opportunity to expand into Florida while continuing the Performance Air Balancing legacy.

Andrew Hakkarainen and Jacob Middleton of Viking Mergers & Acquisitions facilitated the transaction.

