From One Shot to Lifelong Vet Care: 4 Million Free Pet Vaccines and Counting

National Nonprofit Petco Love Distributes 4 Millionth Free Pet Vaccine to Cat, Ojaris, as Pet Parent says 'It's a Relief'

SAN ANTONIO, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida couple Robin and Clint are relieved their cats are now Vaccinated and Loved. One of them was the lucky four millionth pet to receive a free vaccine as part of the initiative thanks to national nonprofit Petco Love.

Ojaris, pictured here, was the lucky four millionth pet to receive a free vaccine as part of the Vaccinated and Loved initiative thanks to national nonprofit Petco Love. National nonprofit Petco Love marked a significant milestone of distributing its four millionth free pet vaccine, which took place at a free vaccine clinic with partner, Jacksonville Humane Society.

The organization marked its significant milestone at a free pet vaccine clinic in February with partner, Jacksonville Humane Society, where nearly 500 pets were vaccinated. The meaningful achievement ahead of National Pet Vaccination Month in March highlights Petco Love's ongoing commitment to combat preventable diseases in underserved communities by distributing free pet vaccines to participating partner organizations to administer at clinics.

This initiative ensures access barriers don't stand in the way of pets' health. Survey data from pet parents who attended free clinics highlights how community vaccine clinics open the door to ongoing veterinary care. This is especially true for financially strained families that are facing cost barriers to pet care and not yet connected to routine preventative services.

Robin and Clint took their three cats to the free clinic where Ojaris was named the four millionth free vaccine recipient, noting the important opportunity for local pet parents. "It's a relief because it can get very expensive when you have multiple cats or dogs to get them all vaccinated. Something like this is beneficial to us. We appreciate Petco Love's program, it's very helpful," said Robin.

Since its launch in 2021, Petco Love's Vaccinated and Loved initiative has provided free vaccines to protect pets from deadly, preventable diseases such as parvovirus and distemper in dogs, and panleukopenia in cats. Petco Love Board Member and Chief Veterinarian at Petco, Dr. Angela Silva, says as spring approaches, the risk of exposure to these diseases increases. Dr. Silva was in Jacksonville and honored to be a part of the historic moment in pet health care. "Vaccinations play a critical role in helping keep our beloved pets healthy and happy," said Dr. Silva. "With each and every vaccine we administer for free through our Vaccinated and Loved campaign, we're enabling more smiles and special memories for pet families nationwide — while showing the power of community."

"For nearly half of the pet parents we surveyed at free clinics powered by Petco Love, these events are how they make sure their pets get vaccinated," said Petco Love President Chelsea Staley. "For families who haven't yet established a veterinary care routine due to access barriers, free vaccine clinics are often the very first step they take—where they first connect with trusted veterinary guidance. It's more than just a single shot. It's about preventing disease in the long term, protecting communities, and opening the door for families and pets to a lifetime of care."

Visit petcolove.org/care to find a nearby vaccine location. Pet parents can stay up to date on recommended vaccines for dogs and cats at approximately 300 Vetco Total Care full-service hospitals inside Petco stores, or at approximately 1,600 Vetco Vaccination Clinics held at Petco locations nationwide. For more information, visit Petco Love, and donate here to help vaccinate pets in need.

About Petco Love

Petco Love is a life-changing nonprofit organization that makes communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since 1999, we've empowered more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us – investing more than $430 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We've helped find loving homes for more than 7.1 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide. Our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating Petco Love Lost to reunite lost pets. Visit Petco Love and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

Media Contact:

Crystal Bugary, [email protected]

SOURCE Petco Love