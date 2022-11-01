From Ours to Yours: Boston Market Brings the Family Together with Holiday Meal Options

The original rotisserie kitchen welcomes back beloved Thanksgiving and holiday meals for pickup and delivery

GOLDEN, Colo., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic rotisserie kitchen brand Boston Market , better known this time of year as the "Holiday Expert," is offering a variety of Thanksgiving meal options from $11.99 per person, prices may vary by market, starting today at all restaurants nationwide. Whether dining in-restaurant or celebrating at home, Boston Market has offerings to fit every family this holiday season.

Guests will have a choice between the Hot & Ready-To-Serve meals, catering and a la carte offerings. The Hot & Ready-To-Serve meals include everything needed to serve between six and 12 people and can be picked up at any Boston Market restaurant the week of Thanksgiving. For those ready to feed a crowd, groups of 10 or more can cater a hot, buffet-style dinner or individually plated meals that can be delivered or picked up.

"The holidays have looked vastly different over the last two years, but one thing that should remain the same is family gathering together for a delicious, homemade meal," said President and Chief Rotisserie Expert for Boston Market, Jay Pandya. "Boston Market is continuing to bring people around the table with hassle-free meals that decreases time in the kitchen. We're thrilled to have so many different options for the holiday season."

Guests can head to their local Boston Market and order:

Hot & Ready-To-Serve Meals : Chilled complete meals for as little as $11.99 per person that are fully cooked. Guests can order a complete whole Roasted Turkey Meal for 12, consisting of a whole roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable stuffing, spinach artichoke dip and crackers, cranberry walnut relish, dinner rolls, one apple pie and one pumpkin pie. Orders can be picked up at any Boston Market restaurant the week of Thanksgiving.

Catering : Starts at $12.99 per person and can be delivered straight to your door or picked up at a Boston Market restaurant.

A La Carte : Perfect for those Boston Market guests who may need an extra entree, side, appetizer or dessert to get their holiday dinner table-ready, guests can order chilled, fully cooked options for pick up in restaurants the week of Thanksgiving.

: Perfect for those Boston Market guests who may need an extra entree, side, appetizer or dessert to get their holiday dinner table-ready, guests can order chilled, fully cooked options for pick up in restaurants the week of Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving Day Offerings: Boston Market locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day, in case the oven stops working or the turkey didn't defrost in time. Day-of offerings include a Thanksgiving Day meal for $15.99 , featuring a choice of roasted turkey breast or half rotisserie chicken with mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable stuffing, a dinner roll and a slice of apple or pumpkin pie. Restaurant hours may vary by location.

Holiday Gift Cards: Buy a $50 holiday gift card and receive a $15 bonus card for yourself! The holiday gift cards can be picked up in-restaurant or a personalized eGift card can be purchased at BostonMarket.com and are redeemable from December 26, 2022 through January 31, 2023 .

All prices may vary by market. Customers this holiday season can get the gift of extra Rotisserie Reward points when placing an order or dining-in with Boston Market. The loyalty program is available through the Boston Market mobile app for iOS and Android. For additional information on Boston Market Thanksgiving meal solutions and to place orders, visit BostonMarket.com .

About Boston Market

Long admired by consumers as the place to enjoy the 'original' rotisserie chicken, Boston Market has 36 years of creating cherished family moments and placing convenient home-style meals on millions of American dinner tables. The family-oriented brand humbly began in 1985 with a menu featuring its spit-roasted rotisserie chickens, made-from-scratch cornbread and creamy mac and cheese. Today, the Golden, Colorado-based brand operates approximately 300 Boston Market restaurants nationwide, remaining true to its commitment to serve all-natural, fresh and never frozen whole chickens with no added hormones, steroids, antibiotics or MSG. For more information, please visit the company's website at bostonmarket.com . For the latest news and deals, follow @bostonmarket on Twitter, Instagram or join us on Facebook and Tik Tok .

