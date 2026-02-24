From Overwhelmed To Empowered: Free Introductory Class Teaches Adults 50+ To Take Charge Of Their Health By Turning ChatGPT Into A Personal Health Assistant

Free Live Instructor-Led 2-Hour Online Class With Live Q&A

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Edge AIvatars announces TAKE CONTROL OF YOUR HEALTH - AI IS YOUR TOOL, a FREE live, instructor-led 2-hour introductory online class designed especially for adults 50+ (all ages welcome) in a warm, supportive, low-stress online environment. No prior tech experience required.

For millions of Americans, especially those 50 and over, managing their own and their loved ones' health has become a second job. It doesn't have to be.

INTRODUCING "TAKE CONTROL OF YOUR HEALTH - AI IS YOUR TOOL"

Every Tuesday from 6:00 - 8:00 PM ET (3:00 - 5:00 PM PT) Leading Edge AIvatars will host a free live introductory class on Zoom, followed by a Q&A.

WHAT YOU'LL LEARN IN TWO HOURS

You get lab results online. But what do the numbers actually mean? Decode your lab results and imaging reports in plain English





Your medication list is two pages long. Instantly check for potential interactions between your medications, supplements, and foods





Track your health trends over time and spot patterns worth discussing with your doctor





Your doctor has 15 minutes. Walk into every appointment armed with smarter, more confident questions





Build personalized diet and exercise plans tailored to your specific health profile





Your insurance company says no. Fight back against insurance denials with confidence and the right language





…and somewhere in that stack of paperwork is information that could change your life – if only you could understand it.

No jargon. No tech degree required.

"Everything about healthcare today can feel overwhelming. We created this class so people can feel informed, confident, and back in control - giving them more time to do the things they love," says Barri Shane, co-founder and former Learning Annex Program Director.

"No one should feel intimidated or powerless when it comes to their own health," says Debbie Kahn, co-founder, lead instructor, and adult education expert. "This class gives ordinary adults clarity, confidence, and tools they can use immediately - without jargon or anxiety."

Once you've experienced our welcoming, low-stress approach to managing your health with AI, you can get continuing support, learn more, and dig deeper with our value-packed monthly membership.

Stop feeling confused and powerless about your own health. Be your own advocate. Register now and start taking control today.

Course: Take Control of Your Health. AI is Your Tool.

Format: Live, instructor-led Zoom class followed by live Q&A.

Schedule: Every Tuesday, 6:00-8:00 PM ET / 3:00-5:00 PM PT.

Price: FREE. Registration required; seats limited

Register: www.LeadingEdgeAIvatars.com

