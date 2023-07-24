Taking a step beyond normal crowd-funding sites, Unfunded focuses on helping schools in financial need

DENVER, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unfunded, a unique crowdfunding platform committed to tackling budget shortfalls, recently called for support in a pivotal initiative: a new playground for Marcus Elementary School in Marcus, Iowa. Faced with increased pricing in construction costs, the Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn Community School District was forced to ask for private funding despite the success of passing a bond measure in the community. Underscoring the urgency and relevance of Unfunded's overarching mission, the Marcus Elementary School Playground Project aims to raise $250,000.

From Playgrounds to Progress: Unfunded Swings Into Action to Aid Iowa School in $250,000 Crowdfunding Effort From Playgrounds to Progress: Unfunded Swings Into Action to Aid Iowa School in $250,000 Crowdfunding Effort

"Understanding the current landscape of educational inequity, it is essential to recognize that public school funding in America is driven by federal, state, and local government resources, primarily through various forms of taxes," said founder Vaishali McCarthy. "But studies have shown a direct link between the disparity in school funding and the achievement gap, particularly in schools located in areas with lower property taxes."

"Sometimes people will look at school funding issues and wonder: 'If a bond was recently passed, why is funding still an issue?' Well unfortunately, it's never that simple. Budget issues can happen quickly, especially when funds are strictly allocated for certain projects or, as in this case in Iowa, prices simply go up after the bond is already passed. These are the types of underreported circumstances that can kill school projects quickly."

Post the Great Recession, school funding across the U.S. suffered a substantial blow that continues to be reflected in lower student achievement rates, increased class sizes, and diminished programs – especially for students in poorer communities. And despite some economic recovery, school budgets have not kept pace. Compounded with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which further strained educational resources, the educational landscape is one that continues to require substantial assistance.

Efforts like Unfunded make a significant difference in bridging the gaps in educational opportunities and outcomes by redefining how school projects get funded, providing a lifeline to struggling schools with budget gaps. Learn more about the platform by signing up for the newsletter and following Unfunded on social media: Facebook, Instagram.

About Unfunded

Founded by Vaishali McCarthy, licensed architect and board member of the Colorado Department of Education, Unfunded is an innovative online platform dedicated to addressing the chronic underfunding of U.S. public school infrastructure. Unfunded unites communities in need and connects schools with donors, facilitating impactful change in educational environments across the nation. Learn more at: www.un-funded.com.

Media Contact:

Vaishali McCarthy, Founder

1-303-801-0079

[email protected]com

SOURCE unfunded