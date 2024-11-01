From Playing on the Pitch and Stadium Sleepovers to Traveling like the Team, Marriott Bonvoy and Marriott Hotels Deepen Manchester United Fandom with Incredible Access to The Legendary Club Throughout the 2024-2025 Season

Through a sweepstakes and Marriott Bonvoy Moments, the Red Army can pursue its passions with exclusive experiences offered only by Marriott Bonvoy and Marriott Hotels

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program, is inviting the global community of Manchester United fans to fulfill their dreams – including playing on the pitch at Old Trafford, stadium sleepovers, traveling alongside the team, watching a match with a Club Legend, and much more. Throughout the 2024-2025 season, fans can bid on and win Marriott Bonvoy Moments experiences giving them incredible access to the team. In addition, fans can also enter a sweepstakes to close out the season playing a match on the hallowed grounds of Old Trafford.

"Passion runs fierce and deep among Manchester United fans, and with this partnership, Marriott Bonvoy and Marriott Hotels bring fans nearer to the team they love with tailored travel experiences that allow them to pursue their fandom without limits," said Jackie Mcallister, Vice President, Marriott Bonvoy Brand & Moments Marketing at Marriott International.

Sweepstakes

Marriott Bonvoy and Marriott Hotels are teaming up with Manchester United for a sweepstakes for 10 lucky fans and their guest to win a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to experience the euphoria of playing on the hallowed turf at Old Trafford. Beyond the match, winners will spend the weekend living like a Manchester United star, including a behind-the-scenes stadium tour, an exclusive group dinner with Manchester United Legends, and wonderful hospitality at the Manchester Marriott Hotel Piccadilly. The experience will include roundtrip flights to Manchester and accommodations for two and tickets to a single Men's match. Fans can enter on ManUtd.com/MarriottBonvoyCompetition now through March 31, 2025.

Marriott Bonvoy Moments

In the sixth year of their partnership with Manchester United, Marriott Bonvoy and Marriott Hotels will offer incredible Marriott Bonvoy Moments that members can redeem with points earned from travel and everyday activities like credit card purchases, ridesharing and more. Marriott Bonvoy Moments will launch throughout the entire season, including:

Travel Like the Team: Experience a Manchester United Away match like a First Team Player. Marriott Bonvoy is offering two opportunities for fans to travel from Manchester, UK to Plzeň, Czech Republic on December 12, 2024 , and to Bucharest, Romania on January 30, 2025 . On match day, guests will receive pre-match hospitality access and tickets for the Manchester United match.

Experience a Manchester United Away match like a First Team Player. Marriott Bonvoy is offering two opportunities for fans to travel from to Plzeň, on , and to on . On match day, guests will receive pre-match hospitality access and tickets for the Manchester United match. Seat of Dreams: Enjoy the full Manchester United VIP experience in the Marriott Bonvoy Seat of Dreams during matches this season at historic Old Trafford. Members will enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime matchday experience seated alongside a club legend, complimentary food and beverages and a pre-match Q&A with a Manchester United Legend. Seat of Dreams Moments will be available for matches throughout the season.

Enjoy the full Manchester United VIP experience in the Marriott Bonvoy Seat of Dreams during matches this season at historic Old Trafford. Members will enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime matchday experience seated alongside a club legend, complimentary food and beverages and a pre-match Q&A with a Manchester United Legend. Seat of Dreams Moments will be available for matches throughout the season. Marriott Hotels "Suite of Dreams" at Old Trafford : Experience a one-of-a-kind overnight stay in the Marriott Hotels "Suite of Dreams" at Old Trafford. The immersive pitchside suite brings Marriott Hotels' signature guest experience to life to Old Trafford. Guests will also enjoy access to exclusive opportunities such as preparing kits in the home dressing room and a private dinner with a Manchester United Legend. On game day, step into the role of stadium announcer and enjoy the wonderful hospitality of Marriott Hotels as Manchester United takes on Everton.

: Experience a one-of-a-kind overnight stay in the Marriott Hotels "Suite of Dreams" at Old Trafford. The immersive pitchside suite brings Marriott Hotels' signature guest experience to life to Old Trafford. Guests will also enjoy access to exclusive opportunities such as preparing kits in the home dressing room and a private dinner with a Manchester United Legend. On game day, step into the role of stadium announcer and enjoy the wonderful hospitality of Marriott Hotels as Manchester United takes on Everton. Mascot Experience and General Admission Tickets: Members' children will have an experience like no other young football fan with the chance to take center stage at Old Trafford. They will walk out onto the pitch in a full kit with a member of the Manchester United first team. Members will join their child to watch the match from general admission seating. A one-night stay at the Manchester Marriott Victoria & Albert Hotel is included.

Members' children will have an experience like no other young football fan with the chance to take center stage at Old Trafford. They will walk out onto the pitch in a full kit with a member of the Manchester United first team. Members will join their child to watch the match from general admission seating. A one-night stay at the Manchester Marriott Victoria & Albert Hotel is included. M Club Suite: Watch Manchester United in the exclusive Marriott Hotels M Club Suite, located in the Centennial Suite at historic Old Trafford in Manchester, UK . Members will enjoy VIP executive seating, complimentary food and drinks, and incredible views of the pitch. Multiple packages for the M Club Suite are now live.

Watch Manchester United in the exclusive Marriott Hotels M Club Suite, located in the Centennial Suite at historic Old Trafford in . Members will enjoy VIP executive seating, complimentary food and drinks, and incredible views of the pitch. Multiple packages for the M Club Suite are now live. Ambassadors' Lounge: Get exclusive access to the Ambassadors' Lounge and VIP tickets for Manchester United matches at iconic Old Trafford in Manchester, UK . Members can head to the Ambassadors' Lounge for complimentary food and drinks and a pre-match Q&A with a Manchester United Legend, then watch the match from executive seats with incredible views of the pitch. Multiple packages for the Ambassadors' Lounge are now live.

Get exclusive access to the Ambassadors' Lounge and VIP tickets for Manchester United matches at iconic Old Trafford in . Members can head to the Ambassadors' Lounge for complimentary food and drinks and a pre-match Q&A with a Manchester United Legend, then watch the match from executive seats with incredible views of the pitch. Multiple packages for the Ambassadors' Lounge are now live. Play on the Pitch: In addition to the sweepstakes, Members can bid their points for the chance to play in a football match at Old Trafford Stadium coached by Manchester United Legends. The experience will include accommodations and tickets to a single match.

To bid on these experiences and many more with Manchester United, please visit moments.marriottbonvoy.com.

Fans can continue to engage with Manchester United beyond gameday, as Marriott Hotels and Marriott Bonvoy created The Lobby Phone, a unique experience inside the new Manchester Marriott Hotel Piccadilly where guests can listen to never-before-heard-stories about Manchester United from club legends, current players, and loyal supporters. This visually intriguing, audio-led installation allows visitors to re-live incredible fan-favorite moments and exploits from near and far, an experience that only this partnership can offer.

