From Potato Roses to Bunny Boards: Easter Brunch Recipes Crafted to Impress

These Show-Stopping Potato Dishes Bring Color, Creativity, and Flavor to the Easter Table

DENVER, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Easter, Potatoes USA is sharing five festive recipes that will wow guests and social feeds and have everyone talking long after the plates are cleared.

"When food looks incredible, people think it tastes even better, and Easter brunch is the perfect excuse to go all out," said Chef RJ Harvey, director of culinary at Potatoes USA. "These recipes are as fun to make as they are to serve."

This Easter, Potatoes USA is sharing five festive recipes that will wow guests and social feeds and have everyone talking long after the plates are cleared. “When food looks incredible, people think it tastes even better, and Easter brunch is the perfect excuse to go all out,” said Chef RJ Harvey, director of culinary at Potatoes USA. “These recipes are as fun to make as they are to serve.”

Mashed Potato Bunny Tail Meatloaf Cupcakes

These playful Mashed Potato Bunny Tail Meatloaf Cupcakes bring a whimsical twist to classic comfort food. Each savory meatloaf "cupcake" is topped with a swirl of creamy mashed potatoes and finished with an adorable bunny-tail design. Perfect for spring celebrations, Easter gatherings, or family-friendly meals. These charming bites combine hearty flavor with a fun, festive presentation. It's comfort food that's delicious and delightfully fun.

Potato Roses

Potato roses are a dramatic and delicious twist on your traditional potato side dish. Thinly sliced potatoes are fanned and rolled into delicate rose shapes, then baked in a muffin tin until the edges turn golden and crisp. The result is an elegant dish that looks like it came straight from a fine dining menu yet requires only a few extra minutes of assembly.

"Potato roses are one of those recipes where the technique does all the work for you," said Chef RJ. "I like to cluster them on a plate with fresh herbs for a gorgeous centerpiece."

Bunny Mashed Potato Board

Mashed potato boards are the fun, eclectic cousin of the charcuterie board, and this Easter-themed version takes the trend even further. Creamy, whipped mashed potatoes are piped into a bunny shape and turned into a fun build-your-own-sandwich tray.

"Food boards are great for hosting because they invite everyone in," Chef RJ explained. "This one is festive, interactive, memorable and made for sharing."

Hash Brown Egg Nests

Golden and crispy, these hash brown nests are baked into charming little cups that make the perfect vessel for eggs or savory dips. Easy to prepare and full of flavor, they add a warm, satisfying touch to any spring brunch spread. Pop them in the oven while you prep the rest of the meal, and you'll have a crowd-pleasing appetizer that's perfectly portioned for easy serving.

Deviled Potatoes

A playful nod to the Easter classic, deviled potatoes are bite-sized potatoes with a creamy, cheesy filling piped into the half shells to give them an elevated look. They're familiar enough to feel comforting and just different enough to spark conversation.

Garnish with fresh herbs for an extra pop of spring color.

Potatoes—a Tasty, Nutrient-Dense Vegetable for Your Easter Brunch

Potatoes are more than a beautiful canvas. One 5.3 oz skin-on potato delivers more potassium than a banana (620 mg vs. 450 mg) and 30% of your daily vitamin C, making them the perfect foundation for a nutritious, crowd-pleasing Easter brunch.

For more Easter potato recipes and spring brunch inspiration, visit PotatoGoodness.com. Show off your festive potato creations and tag @PotatoGoodness on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok to join the celebration.

About Potatoes USA

As representatives of U.S. potato growers and importers, Potatoes USA's mission is to strengthen the demand for potatoes through marketing and research. By launching impactful marketing campaigns, coordinating regional, national, and international market and production research, and establishing new trade markets, Potatoes USA promotes the beneﬁts of potatoes to audiences across the globe, including consumers, foodservice operators, retailers, and health professionals. For more information on America's Favorite Vegetable, please visit PotatoGoodness.com.

Contacts

Erin Bracken

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SOURCE Potatoes USA