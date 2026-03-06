LOOKING FOR NEW, NUTRITIOUS MEAL IDEAS THAT THE WHOLE FAMILY WILL LOVE? SWAP IN POTATOES!

*** March is National Nutrition Month***

BACKGROUND:

Nutritious meals are an important goal for many families, but finding recipes that everyone will love isn't always easy. From busy schedules to picky palates, the challenges are real. But introducing new, nutritious meals doesn't mean we need to sacrifice flavor or fun.

March is National Nutrition Month, the perfect time to introduce new meal ideas into your routine. Whether you want to incorporate more protein in your diet, need to follow a gluten-free plan, or are simply curious about healthier alternatives, there is one simple way to eat more vegetables without sacrificing taste: swap IN potatoes!

DID YOU KNOW?

A medium 5.3 oz skin-on potato is a nutrient-dense vegetable that has:

Nearly 1/3 of your daily recommended Vitamin C.

620 mg of potassium, which is more than a banana (422 mg)

3g of protein, 2g of fiber, iron, and vitamin B6!

In this segment, Kelly Jones shares a few of her favorite nutritious recipes that will be a hit with the whole family. She offers nutrition facts and myths, and explains why potatoes are the nutrient-packed vegetables you need to swap into your diet.

This segment features the following recipes:

Roasted Potato Croutons – crispy, crunchy, and an easy way to boost a salad's veggie count

Hashbrown Toasts – swap in gluten-free hash browns for bread in sandwiches or toast

Quiche – use hash brown shreds instead of pastry crust; it adds more protein and has less fat

MORE ABOUT KELLY JONES:

Kelly Jones is a registered dietitian, media and nutrition communications expert, as well as a busy, active mom. She began her career with nearly a decade as an associate professor of nutrition and exercise physiology, while her nutrition business grew. Kelly consults with national sports organizations, global corporations, and like-minded food companies, while her practice has dietitians working with athletes at every level and as high-achieving professionals and active families. Her business offers practical backs and resources to shift eating patterns to optimally fuel the body and mind.

