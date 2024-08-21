From Power Moves to Powerful Speakers: Sarah Jakes Roberts' Woman Evolve Conference Expected to Draw Record-breaking Crowd to Globe Life Field

ARLINGTON, Texas, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a multi-city tour where more than 30,000 people gathered for the release of her latest bestselling book, Power Moves: Ignite Your Confidence and Become a Force , that reached as high as No. 4 on the New York Times bestseller list, Sarah Jakes Roberts will host tens of thousands of women during her upcoming 2024 Woman Evolve conference, presented by Wells Fargo. The event returns to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Sept. 26 – 28. Woman Evolve will bring together globally recognized voices to address a variety of disciplines, including faith, business, finance, emotional health, physical well-being, and relationships.

Woman Evolve equips women with tools to make positive, lasting changes in their lives through a podcast, weekly newsletters, a book club, e-courses, inspirational content, and the annual conference. Woman Evolve equips women to progress toward the lives they desire to live. Jakes Roberts is at the forefront of an intergenerational movement helping women from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds erase the limits that are often placed on women. Her goal for Woman Evolve is to create a space for women to learn and grow together.

In 2023, TIME magazine named Jakes Roberts to its 100 Next list. An expansion of the TIME 100 list of the most influential people in the world, TIME 100 Next highlights 100 emerging leaders who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science, activism, and more.

Designed to equip women with spiritual and practical development tools necessary to evolve into the highest version of themselves, Woman Evolve will feature three days of mainstage and plenary sessions across economic empowerment, entrepreneurship, health, spirituality, and more. Speakers joining Jakes Roberts, who are scheduled to appear at the sixth annual event, include:

Morgan DeBaun , founder of Blavity;

, founder of Blavity; That Chick Angel, actress and stand-up comedian;

Priscilla Shirer , speaker and author;

, speaker and author; Tiffany Aliche , personal finance educator and New York Times bestselling author;

, personal finance educator and bestselling author; Touré Roberts, senior pastor of The Potter's House at ONE;

House at ONE; Dr. Anita Phillips , psychologist and New York Times bestselling author; and

, psychologist and bestselling author; and Sheryl Brady , pastor of The Potter's House of North Dallas .

Gigi Dixon, head of External Engagement for Diverse Segments, Representation, and Inclusion at Wells Fargo, said the company is excited to return to Woman Evolve as the presenting sponsor.

"When we provide a space for women to bring their unique perspectives to the table, communities and businesses thrive," Dixon said. "Wells Fargo is committed to empowering women by providing the resources and knowledge needed to achieve success across their financial journeys."

Media credentialing is now open and can be requested online . Pre-registration is required.

As a New York Times bestselling author, speaker, prominent faith leader, author, and philanthropist, Jakes Roberts focuses on spiritual growth, personal development, and leadership. She challenges her followers to break free from limitations and boldly pursue their dreams, stating that "power is not perfection" and encouraging people to "jump with their eyes open" to be purposeful every day.

Last year's conference became the fastest selling women's conference in history at Globe Life Field with an economic impact for the DFW region of approximately $35 million. More than 40,000 people attended from across the globe, including Australia, Netherlands, South Africa and the United Kingdom with more than 1,600 volunteers hailing from Texas.

Media Credentials

All members of the media—reporters, photographers, videographers, and crew—are required to have and display credentials to cover events within the conference. Media may request media credentials for Woman Evolve by filling out this form. Applicants will be notified via email whether they are approved or declined for credentials. Information regarding where to pick up credentials, parking, facility access, interviews and other details will be sent once credentials have been approved.

About Woman Evolve

Founded by Sarah Jakes Roberts —New York Times bestselling author, businesswoman, and Assistant Pastor at The Potter's House— Woman Evolve equips women through spiritual and practical development with the tools necessary to evolve into the highest version of themselves. The organization helps women dream, grow, and change the world. Woman Evolve is committed to creating a community that empowers, supports, and lifts one another up as they climb toward collective evolution. The progression of one is a progression for all.

SOURCE Woman Evolve