From Private Ownership to Lifelong Care: Tiger Creek Rescues Two Coatimundi

TYLER, Texas, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary has welcomed two new permanent residents, Leina and Zeke, a pair of coatimundi surrendered by a private owner and now receiving lifelong care at the East Texas sanctuary.

Coatimundi, also known as coatis, are members of the raccoon family native to the Americas, with a range spanning South America through Central America and into parts of the southwestern United States, including South Texas. Known for their intelligence, social structure, and daytime activity, coatimundi require specialized care, enrichment, and long-term management that often exceeds what private ownership can provide.

Although coatimundi are currently classified as Least Concern globally, many populations face growing pressure from habitat loss, fragmentation, and the illegal pet trade. Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary plays a critical role in rescuing animals displaced by these challenges and providing lifelong care for those who cannot be returned to the wild. Through rescue, education, and conservation focused programs, the sanctuary works to promote responsible wildlife stewardship and protect vulnerable species.

Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary opens for the season on March 1st. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet Leina and Zeke while learning about coatimundi and many other rescued species through guided tours and educational programs. Due to limited tour availability, guests are encouraged to prebook tickets online to be among the first to meet the newest residents. Tour information, hours, and ticket reservations are available on Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary's official website.

About Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary

Founded in 1995, Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary is located in East Texas and provides rescue, lifelong care, and educational outreach for big cats and other wildlife in need. Since opening its gates, the sanctuary has rescued over 75 big cats and assisted more than 1,200 wild animals. Tiger Creek is dedicated to conservation, public education, and ethical animal care.

