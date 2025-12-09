From Probate Gridlock to a Fresh Start: How City Lights Home Buyers Helped Muskegon Mom Sell Her House Through Probate

Probate Guide Saves Muskegon Mom

MUSKEGON, Mich., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- That's exactly where Muskegon resident Joslyn Secrest landed earlier this year — trapped with a distressed property she couldn't afford, and a probate process she couldn't navigate alone.

"We saw a mom doing everything she could for her family—she just needed a little support to clear the hurdles in front of her," says Caleb Reits, Acquisitions Manager at City Lights Home Buyers.

Joslyn Secrest Sell Her Muskegon House With City Lights Home Buyers Michigan Probate Guideline

When Secrest first reached out, the property was tied up in the complex Michigan probate system. She wasn't just looking for a buyer; she was looking for a roadmap. Recognizing the bottleneck, Caleb Reits and partner Ryann Brier didn't just make an offer; they stepped in to guide her through the legal maze, utilizing their proprietary Probate Guide, helping her understand the next steps.

"They made me feel seen, not judged."

"I was overwhelmed and didn't know where to turn regarding the probate filings," said Secrest. "City Lights didn't make me feel embarrassed about my situation. They listened, they cared, and they walked me through the paperwork."

Because City Lights operates as a direct cash home buyer, they could offer Secrest a guaranteed timeline once the legal dust settles. But the team saw another immediate need: transportation.

"When we realized transportation was one of her biggest obstacles to getting to her appointments, we knew we could help remove that barrier," Reits said. "Watching her get the keys to her new Ford Escape while closing on her home at Irongate Title was one of the best moments of our year."

A Different Approach to Distressed Property

Homeowners often search for phrases like " we buy houses cash " hoping for a quick exit, but they rarely expect the level of hands-on service Secrest received.

"Roughly 2.6 million probate cases are filed in U.S. courts each year, with the majority involving real estate," says Ryann Brier , Licensed Realtor and Co-Manager of City Lights Home Buyers. "Yet only 32% of Americans have a will in place, meaning most inherited homes are tied up in court-supervised processes that often delay sales and shrink heirs' equity."

For Michigan residents who need to sell their house fast , specifically when dealing with probate properties or court complications, the traditional market is often too slow or demanding. By removing the need for repairs and banks, City Lights gave Secrest the freedom to focus on her family rather than the house.

Media Contact: Caleb Reits Acquisitions ManagerCity Lights Home BuyersEmail: [email protected]Phone: 734-822-1656 (available 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM EST)

About City Lights Home Buyers. City Lights is a local cash home buying company that also has licensed agents and property managers to assist homeowners with all things real estate. They specialize in helping homeowners facing foreclosure, distressed properties, probate, or difficult life transitions. Their mission is to provide honest guidance—including free resources like their Michigan Probate Guide—and real solutions to help families rebuild.

SOURCE City Lights Home Buyers