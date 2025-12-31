From Protection to Creation: CES2026 - TORRAS Leads the Phone Case Category into the 3.0 Era

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phone cases have long been viewed as simple, add-on accessories. Yet few realize that this fast-evolving category has now entered Phone Case 3.0—the era of creation—through technology-led brand building and continuous product iteration and innovation. Within this emerging shift, TORRAS stands out as a category originator, and built recognized authority as the "No. 1 Brand of Magnetic Stand Case."

TORRAS 2026

The role of phone cases has followed a clear 1.0–3.0 evolution: From basic protection, to identity-driven aesthetics and design, and now into a new era that supports effortless creation in every moment of life. In this shift, TORRAS has helped define the 3.0 era with integrated stand-and-magnetic solutions, unifying protection, aesthetics, and advanced function. Enabling phones to fit seamlessly into various everyday scenarios, TORRAS moves users beyond simply "holding a device" toward creating freedom in how they record, share, and create.

In September last year, TORRAS launched Q3 Air, one of its most technically advanced phone cases to date. Built around the upgraded AIR PRO-TECH™ system, Q3 Air features a precision-engineered airbag structure designed to absorb and disperse impact energy—delivering enhanced drop protection with less bulk. Beyond protection, TORRAS upgrades the everyday experience through 500+ CMF tests and mold verifications—refining every touch, tone and even sound to the smallest details.

Key innovations of TORRAS Ostand cases include:

180° flip, instant shoot

TORRAS has introduced the world's first magnetic stand case with a true 180° flip. Building on its previous stand structure that realizes 160° opening through rotation, TORRAS pushes its hinge engineering further. With no rotation required, the stand opens to a full 180° in a single flip—delivering instant, stable support for shooting from any angle.

Ultra-slim 2.7 mm ring structure

Within a 2.7 mm ultra-slim ring, eight layers of precision components enable 360° rotation, angle-lock stability, and dual-side magnetic attachment.

Aerospace-grade metal with perfect texture

The stand is built from 6061 aerospace-grade aluminum and undergoes more than 400 trials to fine-tune its finish—perfecting texture, tone, and color down to the smallest detail.

Back panel tuned for feel and durability

TORRAS conducted 576 texture verifications of the back panel to achieve a precise matte balance—smooth yet secure in the hand.

Anchored in the future lifestyle of creators, TORRAS continues to drive the next wave of technology innovation in the phone case category.

SOURCE TORRAS Global