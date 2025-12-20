TORRAS Teams up With Artist GAWX to Launch "Guardian of Your Creativity" Collection Worldwide

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TORRAS, the minimalist innovation brand known for blending expressive aesthetics with engineering precision, announces its first-ever global artist collaboration: TORRAS × GAWX — GUARDIAN of Your Creativity. This collection brings the concept of "guardianship" into everyday creation—turning a phone case into a vessel that records, captures, and protects each spark of inspiration.

Launching worldwide on December 20th, the series reflects TORRAS's commitment to empowering creativity through protection, design, and emotional connection.

Guardian of Creative Expression — Where Expressive Art Meets Minimalist Engineering Featuring Gawx

Gawx is a visual artist and filmmaker whose work blends bold pop-surreal illustration with high-end photography and cinematic storytelling.

Recognized for his distinctive creative voice, Gawx is a 2025 IMI Award Winner and RØDE Creator of the Year 2024. As a rising figure in contemporary visual culture, he brings a unique sense of emotion, authenticity, and imagination to the collaboration.

In GUARDIAN, Gawx transforms TORRAS's signature Ostand Q3 Air into a creative canvas. Each case becomes an extension of his artistic world— vibrant, emotional, and alive—wrapped within TORRAS's ultra-light, military-grade protection.

"Just like my dog guards me day and night — this case guards your phone, and your creativity." — Gawx Art

DUALITY — Two Lives, Two Dogs, One Guardian

The heart of the TORRAS × Gawx collaboration is DUALITY, a paired design concept inspired by the contrast between Day and Night—two creative lives unfolding in parallel, each shaped by different rhythms of inspiration.

Yet in both worlds, one value remains constant: Every creator deserves a Guardian.

DAY — Quiet Sparks, Gentle Inspiration

At sunrise, a calm, reflective boy walks with his loyal dog by his side. Together they embrace the quiet beauty of the morning.

He observes the world slowly awakening, capturing the subtle, fragile sparks of inspiration that often go unnoticed.

With its steady Ostand structure, TORRAS supports him like a silent guardian— helping him record the soft moments that shape his creativity.

NIGHT — Neon Motion, Bold Expression

Across the city under neon lights, a confident girl moves through the vibrant energy of the night.

Her energetic dog watches closely as she captures fast-moving fragments of light, emotion, and motion.

Her creativity thrives in chaos — and TORRAS protects her phone with unwavering strength, allowing her to seize every vivid moment without hesitation.

GUARDIAN — Protecting Your Creativity, Your Stories, Your Life

In two worlds, with two creators and their loyal companions, one truth remains: every spark of inspiration deserves to be guarded. The GUARDIAN collection turns TORRAS into the protector of your creativity—safeguarding your device, your ideas, and the moments you choose to capture. Featuring Gawx's original artwork across the case, packaging, collectible stickers, and the 360° magnetic Ostand—unfolding like a portal into each story—GUARDIAN seamlessly merges artistic expression with purposeful protection. This collaboration marks a new chapter where a phone case becomes more than defense; it becomes a companion that follows your rhythm, elevates your craft, and honors every creator, dreamer, and storyteller who finds meaning in life's fleeting moments. Record it. Capture it. Let TORRAS guard it.

Exclusive First-Launch Promotion

To celebrate the December release, TORRAS announces a limited early-bird offer:

Shop at: https://bit.ly/3L14XJn

Theme: Guardian of Your Creativity

Collection: TORRAS × GAWX Limited Edition

Launch Date: December 20th

Retail Price: $79.99

Launch Offer: 10% OFF on any purchase during the first five days following launch!

Promotion period: December 20th – December 25th

Holiday & Winter Colorways Join the Lineup

Completing the seasonal lineup, TORRAS introduces additional winter designs for the Q3 Air series:

Christmas Edition — Christmas Tree Green

A festive refresh featuring decorative sticker elements — stars, bells, and snowmen — turning your phone into a playful tree of creativity.

Winter Colors:

Aurora Purple — calm yet powerful, inspired by winter twilight skies.

— calm yet powerful, inspired by winter twilight skies. Neon Sunset — pink and orange horizons captured in motion, full of freedom and warmth.

— pink and orange horizons captured in motion, full of freedom and warmth. Each colorway continues TORRAS's philosophy: to help people discover beauty in motion and create more with less.

About TORRAS

Founded in 2012, TORRAS is a global technology and lifestyle brand dedicated to minimalist innovation. Guided by the philosophy "Born to Create," TORRAS designs user-centered products that transform everyday moments into acts of creativity — blending protection, performance, and art into a seamless experience.

