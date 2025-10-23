From Quick Fix to Real Change: L-Nutra Launches the Prolon® Guided Health Program for Weight and Metabolic Wellness

Powered by 25 years of research, this program pairs patented nutrition technology with personalized medical nutrition to rebuild metabolic and heart health.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- L-Nutra, the global leader in longevity and medical nutrition science, today announced the launch of the Prolon® Guided Health Program for Weight and Metabolic Wellness, the first in its new suite of Prolon Guided Health Programs. This launch marks a strategic expansion of L-Nutra's leadership in medical nutrition - uniting patented nutrition technology with clinician-guided expertise to help individuals achieve sustainable fat-focused weight loss, protect lean muscle, and improve long-term metabolic and heart health.

While GLP-1 medications have brought attention to the weight-loss epidemic, they often fail to address the root causes of metabolic disease: insulin resistance, visceral fat accumulation, cellular aging, and poor nutrition patterns. Many individuals lose weight but remain metabolically unwell - experiencing fatigue, muscle loss, and dependence on medication to sustain results. The Prolon Guided Health Program offers a medical, nutrition-based solution that uses patented, personalized nutrition technology to help restore these underlying imbalances and improve key markers of health, including cholesterol, blood pressure, triglycerides, and glucose - factors central to strengthening cardiometabolic resilience.

At its core, the program is built to drive behavioral and physiological change in tandem. Through one-on-one dietitian guidance, participants learn to sustain new habits, adopt balanced nutrition patterns, and understand the biological drivers of their progress - creating lasting improvements that extend well beyond the program itself.

For patients and partners alike, this program establishes a scalable model for integrating nutrition technology, biomarker monitoring, and professional medical nutrition guidance into a precision-based framework for preventive care.

"Nearly nine in ten American adults show at least one marker of metabolic dysfunction," said Dr. William Hsu, Chief Medical Officer at L-Nutra. "While GLP-1 therapies highlight the urgency of the problem, medications alone cannot restore the physiology of health. The Prolon Guided Health Program integrates lifestyle medicine with medical nutrition to activate the body's innate capacity for repair across organ systems, supporting both metabolic and cardiovascular health. This is the future of sustainable metabolic and weight care."

Backed by over 25 years of research, 47 clinical trials, 18 global university partnerships, and more than 200 filed patents, this guided program builds on L-Nutra's extensive foundation in longevity and nutrition science. Validated through multiple clinical trials, the program demonstrates measurable improvements in key metabolic and cardiovascular biomarkers - supporting its role in the prevention and management of obesity, prediabetes, and related metabolic conditions.

The program integrates a comprehensive framework of nutrition technology, monitoring, and professional guidance, including:

Patented nutrition technology solutions developed from decades of longevity and metabolic research

Bi-monthly medical nutrition coaching with registered dietitians for personalized guidance, accountability, and behavioral support

Lab monitoring at baseline and completion to measure objective progress

Integration of Longevity Diet principles between nutrition technology cycles

Access to a digital app for data tracking, education, and continuous engagement

Prolon's suite of longevity nutrition products to sustain outcomes between cycles

Exclusive lifestyle and longevity resources supporting long-term behavior change

The Prolon Guided Health Program for Weight and Metabolic Wellness underscores L-Nutra's mission to transform what can be achieved through nutrition and longevity science. By merging clinical research, digital engagement, and personalized dietitian-led care, L-Nutra continues to expand its reach into cardiometabolic disease prevention and root-cause metabolic repair - bridging consumer health, lifestyle medicine, and the healthcare systems of the future.

About L-Nutra

L-Nutra is the leader in longevity and nutrition science, pioneering innovations that unlock the technology in food to support cellular health, combat age-related conditions, and extend human healthspan. Founded in partnership with the University of Southern California's Longevity Institute, L-Nutra's portfolio includes consumer-facing offerings under Prolon® as well as specialized medical programs through L-Nutra Health that address chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes. With more than 47 clinical trials, 200 filed patents, and collaborations with 18 global research centers, L-Nutra is redefining what is possible through nutrition.

