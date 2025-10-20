L-Nutra Recognized by Shortlister as a Q4 Top Vendor in Both Corporate Weight Management and Diabetes Management Programs

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- L-Nutra, the global leader in longevity and nutrition science, has been named a Top Vendor by Shortlister for Q4 2025 in both Corporate Weight Management and Diabetes Management Programs, solidifying its position as one of the most clinically validated, outcomes-driven nutrition companies transforming public and corporate health.

Through its medical division, L-Nutra Health, the company partners with employers and payers to deliver measurable, lasting improvements in employee health. Its patented, food-based programs combine comprehensive clinical oversight, measurable biometrics, and science-backed nutrition therapies to address chronic disease at its root - far beyond the scope of traditional wellness programs.

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized by Shortlister as a top performer in both corporate weight management and diabetes," said Renee Fitton, Vice President of B2B Sales & Growth at L-Nutra. "Employers today don't just want another wellness perk - they want solutions that are clinically validated, trackable, and proven to work. Most other solutions are too superficial. Our programs deliver measurable outcomes that are sustained over time."

The L-Nutra Health Metabolic Health Program and the Diabetes Regression & Remission Program (DRRP) are built on a three-pillar approach designed to achieve long-term results:

Assessment and Tracking: Continuous biomarker monitoring and health assessments to measure progress across metabolic and cardiometabolic markers. Medical and Dietetic Oversight: Ongoing clinical and nutritional guidance to ensure safety, personalization, and accountability. Food Delivered Using Nutrition Technology: Patented nutrition technology scientifically formulated to reset metabolism and promote cellular rejuvenation.

This unique model has delivered measurable outcomes for employers and employees alike. Participants in the DRRP have demonstrated:

67% reduction in medication use

reduction in medication use 22 lbs average fat-focused weight loss with muscle protection

average fat-focused weight loss with muscle protection 1.4% average A1C reduction

average A1C reduction 59% reduction in insulin resistance

The Metabolic Health Program expands this success to broader populations, improving blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose, and waist circumference via reduction in visceral fat while protecting muscle mass - key indicators of long-term healthspan and performance.

"Employers are waking up to the power of novel, evidence-based nutrition solutions to drive measurable change across populations," Fitton added. "What is currently available isn't moving the needle. L-Nutra's medical programs are not just helping people feel better, they're helping organizations rethink the economics of health."

With more than 40 clinical trials, 18 global university collaborations, and 200+ patents globally, L-Nutra continues to set the standard for how nutrition science can be deployed as a high-impact lever for corporate health and longevity.

About L-Nutra

L-Nutra is the leader in longevity and nutrition science, pioneering innovations that unlock the technology in nutrition to support healthy aging, combat age-related conditions, and transform lives. Founded by Professor Valter Longo and the University of Southern California's Longevity Institute, L-Nutra's research has given rise to groundbreaking fasting nutrition programs and clinically validated solutions that are reshaping the future of healthcare, employee wellness, and disease prevention. Through its subsidiaries Prolon® and L-Nutra Health, the company is bringing the science of longevity to the world — one cell, one person, and one organization at a time. Learn more at www.l-nutra.com .

SOURCE L-Nutra Inc.