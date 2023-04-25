From Rage to Resilience, Judgment to Acceptance, Division to Networking: Richard's Book, "Your Guide to a Better Way of Thinking" Covers It All

To preview the new book, please visit www.abwot.org

CAPE CORAL, Fla., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Detailed in his mission: Life Coach, Clinical Pastor, Speaker and Author Richard Waldman approaches our mentality in a new way: centered around a simple, user-friendly strategy that enables readers to better manage their inner and outer world. Richard's Socratic approach to mental health attempts to address a pivotal question that no one is asking: Why are we the only life form on the planet that destroys itself?

A Better Way of Thinking: A Process That Changes People's Lives

Richard starts the conversation by suggesting: "Our personality has evolved in more than one direction. We often pay a heavy price for having a highly creative brain that has created, without our knowledge or permission, a twisted image of who our brain thinks we are. An image that 'chatters' at us all day. We all know that voice: it's the same one that showed-up as a serpent in the Garden of Eden, with an A.I. mentality that distorts reality, has an agenda, runs our wheelhouse and is out-of-sync with the rest of the universe. Our brain has no bounds, which explains why we suffer under the weight of hundreds of phobias and mental disorders. Yesterday's theology identified the problem thousands of years ago, while today's psychology has chosen to ignore it."

"For example, Adam and Eve were kicked out of the Garden of Eden for judging, blaming, hiding and not being accountable," said Richard. "What's changed? Nothing! We're still subservient to the 'serpent' in our head that's focused on: judging, blaming, hiding and not being accountable."

We're at a place, we don't come to very often. "The empirical evidence leaves no doubt," says Richard, "If it weren't for our brains we'd be well!" Role models can play an important part in how we conduct ourselves and one of the finest occurs in our natural world that's unchanged and perfect, the common ant that has existed for approximately 110 million years, for one reason and one reason only: they work together.

"Imagine how different each individual's life, and the lives of others, would be if everyone worked together to manage 'the-judgmental-chatter-in-our-head' that's been managing us, from the moment that man became aware of himself."

