From SaaS to Agentic: vcita's BizAI Revolutionizes SMB Business Management

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- vcita, an SMB technology company that has long led the SMB market with its all-in-one business management solution, today announced a significant evolution of BizAI, evolving from AI-powered capabilities into a fully agentic AI experience. BizAI, first introduced in 2024, is vcita's AI agent for SMBs and is now becoming the foundation of a new AI-native business management experience.

The announcement follows two years of significant investment in AI innovation for SMBs, including the rollout of agentic actions across the platform. Through BizAI, the agent identifies business needs and growth opportunities in real time, helping SMB users save time, respond faster, and capitalize on opportunities otherwise missed. The solution has already been introduced to tens of thousands of SMBs and has seen strong adoption across vcita's customer base.

Today's announcement marks a new chapter in vcita's commitment to delivering practical, intelligent AI solutions for SMBs. Beginning in May 2026, vcita will roll out the next generation of BizAI, fully agentic experiences, transforming the company's traditional SaaS interfaces into an intelligent, chat-based workspace where users can interact with their business naturally. Users will be able to ask BizAI questions, such as 'which appointments do I have scheduled for today?' or 'which clients owe me money?' as well as give instructions they would give a real assistant, such as 'move a booking', 'resend an invoice', or ' message a client'.

BizAI is designed to go beyond responding to user requests. It proactively works in the background, scans for opportunities and surfaces them, providing recommendations and preparing tasks in advance so SMBs can simply review, approve, and get back to work.

"We are excited to serve the SMB market at this pivotal point in time," said Itzik Levy, CEO of vcita. "SMBs have always been the backbone of our economy, and today, as AI reshapes the workforce and career paths, more talented individuals are choosing entrepreneurship and small business ownership over the traditional corporate ladder. Building on more than 15 years of experience serving this market, we are grateful to be in the position where we can build and serve tools SMBs rely on in the AI era."

"BizAI delivers advice and actions based on the real business data SMBs already manage within vcita every day," added Levy. "That native integration is what makes BizAI unique. Unlike external AI agents that rely on disconnected tools and manually supplied context, BizAI understands the business and can take meaningful action directly within the workflows SMBs already use."

vcita believes trust in AI is built through control, personalization, and consistent performance. To support this, BizAI operates according to customizable "Business Rules" that users can define and refine over time. These rules reflect each business's unique operational preferences, communication styles, and business-specific dos and don'ts, allowing AI to deliver increasingly personalized and accurate assistance. This ensures users maintain full visibility and control, with BizAI never acting without user consent and approval.

With natural dialogue, continuous learning, and native integration within vcita's widely adopted business management platform, BizAI is positioned to fundamentally transform SMB workdays. Acting as an intelligent business assistant, BizAI helps streamline operations, identifies ways to support the business, and handles time-consuming administrative tasks, allowing business owners and employees to focus more of their time on serving customers and growing their businesses.

About vcita

vcita is a technology company helping small and medium-sized businesses thrive in the AI era. Through its AI-native business management platform, vcita enables SMBs to manage customer relationships, appointments, payments, marketing, and daily operations more efficiently.

vcita's technology is also available to enterprise organizations serving the SMB market through InTandem by vcita, a customizable white-label platform for partners, including publishers, agencies, telecom companies, and financial institutions.

For more information visit https://www.vcita.com/

Media contact:

Rachel Nulman-Schapiro

[email protected]

SOURCE vcita