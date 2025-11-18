vcita, in partnership with PickMyCall, launches an AI voice receptionist that helps SMBs capture every opportunity

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- vcita today announced the release of an integrated AI Receptionist in collaboration with PickMyCall, the AI-powered voice receptionist for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs). This proposition is fully integrated with vcita's business management suite, and is the newest addition to the platform's expanding app market.

vcita releases new AI Receptionist for SMBs, powered by PickMyCall, which answers calls from leads and clients when the business is unavailable ensuring no opportunity gets missed.

The solution ensures busy small businesses never miss a client call or sales opportunity. When a call goes unanswered, vcita's AI Receptionist picks up instantly, provides essential information such as service descriptions and pricing, business hours and address, as well as real-time availability, and can guide callers to book appointments or leave detailed messages.

Because the AI Receptionist is natively integrated with vcita's all-in-one small business management platform, call summaries and recommended actions get captured directly to the CRM, ensuring faster and better informed responses. Additionally, the integration means the AI Receptionist requires zero training, making it an immediate and effective deployment for SMBs.

"Small businesses shouldn't have to choose between doing the work and catching every call," said Itzik Levy, CEO of vcita. "By combining vcita's CRM, scheduling, and workflow engine with PickMyCall's best-in-class technology, AI Receptionist turns missed calls into booked appointments and qualifies leads automatically, with no scripts or training required."

"At PickMyCall, we're redefining what AI means for small businesses," said Aviv Goren, CEO of Roojoom, the corporate owner and creator of PickMyCall. "Our voice-to-voice AI combines advanced technology with effortless simplicity, so anyone can get started without training or coding. Partnering with vcita lets us bring this innovation to small businesses, making sure every call counts and every opportunity is captured."

How PickMyCall Works for SMBs

Answers every missed call so owners stay focused without sacrificing responsiveness

so owners stay focused without sacrificing responsiveness Shares key information in real-time : services, pricing, hours, and location, along with other information stored in the vcita platform

: services, pricing, hours, and location, along with other information stored in the vcita platform Checks availability and enables callers to book with vcita's scheduler

to book with vcita's scheduler Captures and qualifies leads , summarizes business sentiment and identifies/updates contacts in vcita's CRM

, summarizes business sentiment and identifies/updates contacts in vcita's CRM Summarizes calls with a clear business sentiment and triggers next actions (notes, tasks, reminders)

(notes, tasks, reminders) Works out of the box with zero training, fully integrated into vcita

Marketing agencies, telcos, and other SMB-serving organizations can deploy the ready-to-launch AI Receptionist via InTandem by vcita to enhance their portfolios, This white-labeled solution empowers partners to offer a unique proposition to their SMB customers, improving loyalty, reducing churn, and increasing recurring revenue.

About vcita

vcita is a technology company committed to helping small and medium-sized businesses thrive in today's digital world. The company provides an all-in-one, AI-driven business management solution that empowers SMBs to manage, market, and grow their businesses more efficiently.



vcita's technology is also available to enterprise organizations that serve the SMB market. inTandem by vcita is a customizable, white-label platform designed for SMB service providers such as publishers, agencies, telecom companies, and banks. It enables partners to deliver all the essential tools their SMB clients need under their own brand. With inTandem, partners can unlock new revenue streams, reduce churn, and expand their value proposition with AI.



For more information, visit intandem.vcita.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About PickMyCall

PickMyCall offers a next-generation AI voice receptionist designed to help small-to-midsize businesses (SMBs) turn every call into an opportunity. Our proprietary technology leverages real-time conversational AI that intelligently learns a business's service offerings, automatically handling customer inquiries, appointment scheduling, and lead qualification.

PickMyCall is a strategic solution for software and communication leaders that white-label our AI voice receptionist, helping them to unlock new revenue streams and bring enterprise AI automation to their SMB customers. With PickMyCall, SMBs have a faster, more efficient, and engaging way to manage every customer interaction without requiring any IT setup or technical expertise.

Built by AI orchestration leader Roojoom, the company continues to pioneer AI-driven business productivity. Its mission is to democratize advanced AI, giving small businesses the competitive tools needed to scale and deliver exceptional customer experiences. For more information, visit pickmycall.ai or connect with us on LinkedIn .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2824898/vcita_Photo.jpg

Media Contacts

Danit Ianovici

Content Marketing & Communications, vcita

[email protected]

Einav Noy Haber

VP Marketing, Roojoom

[email protected]

SOURCE vcita