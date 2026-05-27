From Screen to Grid: Fictional Racing Phenomenon Lollipop Racing Brought to Life with Bingo Racing in SRO Japan Cup

TOKYO and LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lollipop Racing, the next-generation cinematic racing franchise created by Feature.io, has partnered with Bingo Racing - affiliate of Japan's leading luxury and performance automotive retailer, Bingo Sports - to bring its fictional motorsport team to life throughout the upcoming SRO Japan Cup season.

The #9 Porsche 911 GT3 R fielded by Bingo Sports in partnership with Lollipop Racing, with drivers Shinji Takei and Ukyo Sasahara, ahead of the team's debut at Sportsland Sugo, Round 1 of the 2026 SRO Japan Cup. Photo: Bingo Racing

Having drawn over 16 million viewers worldwide since launch, Lollipop Racing — executive produced by David Ayer (Training Day, End of Watch, The Beekeeper), and Marisha Mukerjee (Halo TV series, Heroes, Shantaram) — connects fans and newcomers alike to the world of elite motorsport through a unique combination of narrative-driven storytelling and interactive ecosystem.

For the 2026 SRO Japan Cup season, Bingo Racing's Porsche 911 GT3 R will be adorned with the livery of Lollipop Racing, designed and realised for real-world competition by celebrated automotive livery design studio, BlackFish Graphics.

In addition to the car itself, the white, blue and red motif familiar to the series' fans will also be seen on the overalls of drivers Ukyo Sasahara and (team owner and CEO of Bingo Sports) Shinji Takei.

The new livery debuted at the first race of the season this past weekend, on 16/17 May, held at the technical, mountain circuit of Sportsland Sugo in Japan's Miyagi prefecture. The 911 GT3 R had a highly successful first outing, securing pole position in race two, and going on to take victory.

Over the rest of the season, fans will be able to see the Lollipop-liveried Bingo Racing car take to the grid at some of the world's most famed tracks, including Fuji Speedway, Okayama International and Suzuka Circuit.

A leading name in the premium automotive market for over 20 years, handling more than 1,000 rare and valuable cars from around the world since it was founded in 2002, Bingo Sports joins other official brand collaborators including the Mobil 1 brand and Porsche in helping to shape and scale the unprecedented authenticity of the Lollipop Racing world.

"Through our Bingo Sports showroom and BH Auction platform, our goal for over 20 years has been to establish a global network, connecting enthusiasts from around the world with the automotive icons which hold the greatest authentic value to them," said Bingo Sports CEO and Bingo Racing owner/driver Shinji Takei. "This experience, combined with my own racing career, is perhaps why the world of Lollipop Racing resonates so strongly with the Bingo brand. I am looking forward not only to racing the new livery during the upcoming SRO Japan Cup season, but the opportunity to provide both new and existing fans with a deeper way to connect with the sport we all love."

"We're proud to partner with Bingo Sports for the 2026 SRO Japan Cup season. Shinji and his team's racing pedigree gives Lollipop a level of authenticity we couldn't achieve alone," said Steven Ilous, Founder & CEO of Feature. "Together with the Mobil 1 brand as our Official Presenting Sponsor, and Porsche as our Official OEM Partner, we're honored to see the Lollipop livery on the iconic 911 GT3 R race at world-famous tracks such as Suzuka and Fuji."

About Lollipop Racing / Feature.io

Lollipop Racing is the flagship franchise from Feature (feature.io), an entertainment technology company building the patent-pending Smart Content™ platform. Through Smart Content, Lollipop transforms traditional viewing into an interactive experience where fans unlock content, earn rewards, and engage with a strategy-driven racing ecosystem that parallels the series. Episode Zero is now streaming at Lollipop.Racing.

Follow us @Lollipop.Racing on Instagram.

About Bingo Sports

Bingo Sports has been Japan's leading automotive retailer for international enthusiasts and collectors for over 20 years. Guided by its ethos of 'authentic value', the company connects buyers from around the globe with the industry's most iconic models.

In addition to serving as the official Japanese retailer for a number of the world's most prestigious marques, Bingo Sports' trusted BH Auction platform assists global bidders in navigating the market to acquire their dream cars.

About the Mobil 1™ Brand

For more than 50 years, the Mobil 1 brand has been trusted by drivers to keep their engines running like new. Our products combine the latest technology and innovation to meet the standards of vehicle manufacturers and tuning shops – so consumers can get the most out of their time behind the wheel, both on the road and on the track. Turn every day into an adventure with Mobil 1 products, the world's leading synthetic motor oil brand.

Learn more at www.mobil1.us and follow @Mobil1Racing on Instagram and X.

Media Contact:

Feature Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE The Feature, Inc.