From Service to Start-Up: Veterans Find New Purpose Through Nexion's Veterans in Travel Program

A division of Internova Travel Group helps former service members transform their military skills into thriving travel businesses

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After serving their country, a growing number of U.S. military veterans are finding a new mission: helping others see the world. Through Nexion Travel Group's Veterans in Travel (VIT) program, veterans are turning their leadership, discipline and global perspective into successful travel businesses.

Nexion’s Veterans in Travel Program Keala Burks, Owner, Service and Serenity Travel, Kurtis Haring, Owner, Sojoura Travel

Nexion Travel Group is a premier host travel agency that provides independent and experienced travel agents with tools, support and resources to build their businesses. Nexion is part of Internova Travel Group, one of the world's largest travel services companies.

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, veterans own nearly 2 million businesses nationwide. As the travel industry continues to expand, Nexion's Veterans in Travel initiative is helping former service members and military spouses channel those same values of commitment and resilience into entrepreneurship.

Since its launch in 2018, the program has welcomed 345 participants, with Nexion investing more than $500,000 in scholarships and training. Among those who remain active Nexion members, collective travel sales have exceeded $15 million, demonstrating that military precision and entrepreneurial drive make a powerful combination. Enrollment is growing fast. 40 veterans are expected to join in 2025, up from 22 in 2022.

Army Veteran Keala Burks, owner of Service and Serenity Travel in Granbury, Texas, discovered Veterans in Travel while exploring how to turn her passion into a career.

"Transitioning out of the military can be overwhelming," she said. "Having access to that scholarship support made it possible to take this leap without financial stress. It showed me that Nexion genuinely invests in veterans' success, not just in words but in action."

Burks credits her Army background in logistics for shaping her business approach. "Time management, organization and accountability all feel second nature thanks to my military training," she said.

Air Force Veteran Kurtis Haring, now owner of Sojoura Travel in San Francisco, spent three decades in national defense, telecommunications and technology consulting before launching his agency.

"When I reflected on the times I was happiest, it always led back to travel, connecting people with experiences that broaden their world," he said. "The Veterans in Travel program gave me the foundation to build a business with purpose and community."

Haring, a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, added that he's found deep belonging through Nexion. "From the very beginning, I've felt supported and encouraged to show up as my authentic self, something I haven't always experienced in my career."

The Veterans in Travel program offers hands-on training, mentorship and business coaching, all at minimal cost. Participants complete Internova's Travel Leaders of Tomorrow Virtual Campus program and gain access to Internova's global network of 100,000 travel advisors and supplier partners. About one-third of new Nexion members who complete the Travel Leaders of Tomorrow Virtual Campus program are veterans.

"Our veterans aren't just finding new jobs, they're becoming entrepreneurs," said Jackie Friedman, CTIE, VTA, President of Nexion Travel Group. "They bring the same mission focus, integrity and adaptability that defined their service to the businesses they're now building. We're proud to see them thrive as travel professionals who make a real impact."

As Veterans Day approaches, Nexion is encouraging service members, retirees and military spouses looking for their next chapter to explore opportunities in travel entrepreneurship.

"The travel industry is booming, and veterans have the leadership and resilience to succeed in it," Friedman added. "We're honored to help them continue their service, this time by connecting others to the world."

To learn more or apply, visit www.veteransintravel.com.

About Nexion Veterans in Travel

Launched in 2018, Nexion Veterans in Travel is a program for military veterans and their spouses that provides partial scholarships to cover the cost of tuition for Travel Leaders of Tomorrow training to become an independent travel consultant. Once participants are ready to launch their agency, Nexion Travel Group waives membership fees for eligible scholarship recipients for up to 24 months. The program has been officially endorsed by AMVETS (American Veterans), one of the country's leading military veterans support and advocacy organizations. Nexion Travel Group is an Internova Travel Group company.

