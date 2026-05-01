From Sick Care to Whole Health: 5 Forces Reshaping the Future of Healthcare

Southern California University of Health Sciences outlines the key forces accelerating the shift to whole-person care.

WHITTIER, Calif., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare is entering a new era—one that moves beyond treating disease to addressing the full complexity of human health and well-being. According to leaders at Southern California University of Health Sciences (SCU), the next decade will be defined by a fundamental shift from "sick care" to true "health care."

Drawing on its leadership in Whole Health education and interprofessional training, SCU has identified five forces accelerating this transformation—reshaping how healthcare is delivered, experienced, and led.

"As healthcare systems look to improve outcomes and reduce costs, it's clear that incremental change is not enough," said Dr. Tracy Gaudet, Executive Director of the Doctor of Whole Health Leadership program at SCU. "What's needed is an entirely new paradigm—one that starts not with disease, but with the person and what matters most to them."

Five Forces Reshaping the Future of Healthcare

Personalized Healthcare Replacing One-Size-Fits-All Medicine

Advances in data, technology, and digital health tools are enabling providers to tailor care based on each individual's genetics, lifestyle habits, and environmental influences. Wearable devices and health-tracking technologies are also helping patients and providers monitor key health indicators in real time, allowing for earlier intervention and more personalized treatment strategies. Preventive Care and Lifestyle Medicine Taking Center Stage

Healthcare is increasingly focused on identifying risks early and addressing the root causes of chronic disease. Preventive care strategies combined with lifestyle medicine approaches that emphasize nutrition, physical activity, sleep, and stress management are helping patients adopt sustainable habits that improve long-term health outcomes. Interprofessional Collaboration Improving Patient Outcomes

Complex health challenges require coordinated care across multiple disciplines. Integrated care teams, including medical providers, chiropractors, acupuncturists, therapists, and behavioral health specialists, are working together to deliver more comprehensive, patient-centered care that addresses physical, emotional, and behavioral factors. Mind-Body Medicine Gaining Scientific Support

A growing body of research continues to highlight the connection between mental and physical health. Approaches such as mindfulness, therapeutic movement, and stress management are increasingly being incorporated into care plans to help improve quality of life, manage chronic conditions, and support overall well-being. Healthcare Leadership Driving System Transformation

As healthcare systems evolve, there is a growing need for leaders who can implement Whole Health models across clinical and community settings. These leaders play a critical role in shifting care from reactive, disease-focused treatment to proactive, patient-centered approaches that prioritize long-term health and well-being.

Together, these forces reflect a broader shift toward healthcare models that prioritize prevention, personalization, and long-term well-being, core principles of the Whole Health approach. "A Whole Health System expands the purpose of healthcare beyond disease management to helping people live their most meaningful lives," Gaudet says. "Its approach empowers and equips the whole person, shifting healthcare from a medicalized, expert-driven model to one that is proactive, community-based, and guided by what matters most to the individual."

At SCU, this philosophy is embedded across its academic programs, where students are trained in integrative, interprofessional care models designed to address the full spectrum of patient needs.

Programs such as the Doctor of Whole Health Leadership are preparing healthcare professionals to lead this transformation, equipping them with the knowledge and skills to implement patient-centered strategies across clinical and community settings.

About Southern California University of Health Sciences

Southern California University of Health Sciences (SCU) is one of the world's only Integrative, Whole Health universities—teaching students to blend the best of conventional medicine with proven complementary approaches, and to treat the whole person (body, mind, and spirit). Founded in 1911, SCU has been challenging convention and pushing healthcare forward for more than 100 years. Today, the institution offers graduate, undergraduate, and certificate programs in a wide range of disciplines, including Chiropractic, Sports Medicine, Physical & Occupational Therapy, Genetic Counseling, Genetics & Genomics, Medical Science, Physician Assistant, Ayurveda, Acupuncture & Chinese Herbal Medicine, Clinical Psychology, Whole Health Leadership, and beyond. Learn more at scuhs.edu.

SOURCE Southern California University of Health Sciences