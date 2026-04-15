Published Study Shows Laughter Yoga Improves Emotional and Physical Health Outcomes in Children

Systematic review of 305 children finds significant reductions in stress, anxiety, and fatigue—supporting laughter yoga as a safe, accessible Whole Health intervention

WHITTIER, Calif., Apr. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newly published research reveals that laughter yoga—a structured mind-body practice combining intentional laughter, breathing, and gentle movement—can significantly reduce stress and anxiety in children while improving physical health outcomes. The study, co-authored by Southern California University of Health Sciences (SCU) Postdoctoral Fellow Dr. Özüm Erkin, PhD, MSc, adds to a growing body of evidence supporting integrative, non-pharmacological approaches to pediatric health.

The work, titled "Healing with laughter: the therapeutic power of laughter yoga in pediatric health – a systematic review," analyzed six experimental studies involving 305 children between the ages of 5 and 18 across educational and clinical settings. The findings demonstrated statistically significant reductions in stress, general anxiety, and test anxiety, along with improvements in physical indicators such as pain, fatigue, and immune response.

According to the study, laughter yoga was associated with:

Reduced stress and general anxiety

Lower test anxiety in academic settings

Decreased pain and fatigue

Increased salivary immunoglobulin A (IgA), an indicator of immune function

"What stood out most was the consistency of beneficial outcomes across disciplines and settings," said Dr. Erkin. "Whether implemented in schools, pediatric clinical contexts, or community environments, laughter yoga demonstrated comparable reductions in stress and anxiety."

Laughter yoga differs from spontaneous laughter or humor-based activities by following a structured therapeutic framework. Sessions typically include guided breathing, rhythmic movement, group interaction, and sustained intentional laughter—designed to activate physiological responses such as diaphragmatic breathing, improved oxygenation, and endorphin release.

"Observing psychological and biological outcomes together reinforced the credibility of laughter yoga as a legitimate mind–body intervention in child health," Dr. Erkin added.

With rising levels of stress and anxiety among children—driven by academic pressure, increased screen time, and post-pandemic mental health challenges—the study highlights laughter yoga as a timely, evidence-based solution.

"Chronic stress during childhood is a significant risk factor for later mental health problems and impaired immune function," Dr. Erkin noted. "Interventions that are accessible, safe, and effective are essential in both educational and healthcare settings."

One of laughter yoga's most compelling advantages is its accessibility. The intervention is:

Non-pharmacological

Low-cost

Non-invasive

Equipment-free

Adaptable across schools, clinics, and community programs

"It can be facilitated by trained professionals across disciplines, including educators, nurses, and health practitioners," Dr. Erkin said.

The research aligns closely with Southern California University of Health Sciences' commitment to Whole Health—an approach that emphasizes treating the whole person and integrating physical, emotional, and social well-being.

Southern California University of Health Sciences (SCU) is one of the world's only Integrative, Whole Health universities—teaching students to blend the best of conventional medicine with proven complementary approaches, and to treat the whole person (body, mind, and spirit). Founded in 1911, SCU has been challenging convention and pushing healthcare forward for more than 100 years. Today, the institution offers graduate, undergraduate, and certificate programs in a wide range of disciplines, including Chiropractic, Sports Medicine, Physical & Occupational Therapy, Genetic Counseling, Genetics & Genomics, Medical Science, Physician Assistant, Ayurveda, Acupuncture & Chinese Herbal Medicine, Clinical Psychology, Whole Health Leadership, and beyond. Learn more at scuhs.edu.

SOURCE Southern California University of Health Sciences