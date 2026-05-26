From smart agriculture to mental health: These are the New U.S.-Israel projects set to receive $7.5 million from the BIRD Foundation

The new funding round includes collaborations between Israeli and American companies in agriculture, cybersecurity, foodtech, healthcare, mental health, and pharmaceuticals, with an expected total investment of approximately $20 million

WASHINGTON D.C., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 5, 2026, the Board of Governors of the Israel-U.S. Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Foundation approved grants totaling $7.5 million for seven new projects between U.S. and Israeli companies. In addition to BIRD funding, the projects will leverage private-sector investment, resulting in a combined investment of $20 million across all projects.

The BIRD Foundation supports strategic collaborations between U.S. and Israeli companies in various technological sectors for joint product development. In addition to providing conditional grants of up to $1.5 million, the Foundation assists companies in identifying strategic partners and facilitating partnerships.

Projects submitted to BIRD are evaluated by BIRD staff and evaluators appointed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) of the U.S. Department of Commerce, and the Israel Innovation Authority.

The seven newly approved projects bring the total number of BIRD-supported collaborations to more than 1,200 during the Foundation's 49 years of activity. To date, BIRD's investment of approximately $465 million in joint projects has helped generate direct and indirect revenues of over $10 billion.

The newly approved projects are:

Brevel (Kiryat Gat, Israel) and Ayana Bio (Boston, MA) to develop scalable plant cell cultivation using illuminated fermentation technology for the production of plant-based bioactive ingredients.

(Kiryat Gat, Israel) and (Boston, MA) to develop scalable plant cell cultivation using illuminated fermentation technology for the production of plant-based bioactive ingredients. Ensights AI Renewable Energy (Beit Halevi, Israel) and Solitude Labs (West Palm Beach, FL) to develop next-generation cybersecurity solutions for operational technology systems within critical infrastructure

(Beit Halevi, Israel) and (West Palm Beach, FL) to develop next-generation cybersecurity solutions for operational technology systems within critical infrastructure Greeneye (Tel Aviv, Israel) and Nutrien Ag Solutions (Loveland, CO) to develop and validate an AI-driven targeted spraying system for agricultural retailers

(Tel Aviv, Israel) and (Loveland, CO) to develop and validate an AI-driven targeted spraying system for agricultural retailers HT Vet (Hod Hasharon, Israel) and VCA Animal Hospitals (Los Angeles, CA) to develop non-invasive skin and subcutaneous tumor screening for cats and expand diagnostic capabilities for dogs through the VISTA IQ platform

(Hod Hasharon, Israel) and (Los Angeles, CA) to develop non-invasive skin and subcutaneous tumor screening for cats and expand diagnostic capabilities for dogs through the VISTA IQ platform Identifai-Genetics (Tel Aviv, Israel) and Inocras Inc. (San Diego, CA) to develop the U.S. clinical introduction of a cfDNA-based, genome-wide prenatal test for monogenic disorders

(Tel Aviv, Israel) and (San Diego, CA) to develop the U.S. clinical introduction of a cfDNA-based, genome-wide prenatal test for monogenic disorders Neurogenesis (Givatayim, Israel) and OrganaBio (South Miami, FL) to develop a cell therapy for progressive multiple sclerosis

(Givatayim, Israel) and (South Miami, FL) to develop a cell therapy for progressive multiple sclerosis NeuroKaire (Tel Aviv, Israel) and MindfulCare (New York, NY) to develop tailored precision treatments for depression

Dr. Alon Stopel, Chief Scientist of Innovation at the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, and co-chair of BIRD's Board of Governors: "The seven selected new projects highlight the depth and vitality of the technological partnership between the U.S. and Israel. In an era of complex global challenges, the cooperation between the industries and technologies of both nations generates groundbreaking solutions in the fields of healthcare, cybersecurity, and foodtech. This support from the BIRD Foundation not only accelerates scientific and commercial innovation but also bolsters the economic and technological resilience of both countries, bringing a genuine promise to global markets."

Mr. Mike Molnar, Director, Advanced Manufacturing Office at the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and co-chair of BIRD's Board of Governors: "I congratulate the outstanding awardees selected during our Board's May 2026 meeting, whose proposals reflect the BIRD Foundation's mission of driving impactful innovation through binational collaboration. These projects represent a combined investment of $20 million. By sharing development risks, BIRD is enabling these joint R&D partnerships to advance critical technologies across vital sectors. Whether developing AI-powered smart spraying systems, next-generation operational technology security, or breakthrough cell therapies for progressive multiple sclerosis, these companies are tackling pressing industry challenges. We wish the winners great success as their partnerships transform their exciting technologies into commercially successful products".

Mr. Jaron Lotan, Executive Director of the BIRD Foundation: "The projects approved this cycle demonstrate the unique power of true collaboration between American and Israeli companies. By combining complementary expertise, technologies, and entrepreneurial capabilities, these partnerships create outcomes far greater than the sum of their individual parts. Through these joint efforts, the participating companies are accelerating impactful technologies, addressing evolving market needs, and generating long-term economic and commercial value for both the United States and Israel."

The deadline for submitting Executive Summaries for the next BIRD funding cycle is November 19, 2026. Project approvals are expected in March 2027.

About the BIRD Foundation

The BIRD (Binational Industrial Research and Development) Foundation encourages and facilitates cooperation between U.S. and Israeli companies across a wide range of technology sectors, offering funding to selected projects.

The Foundation supports projects without taking any equity or intellectual property rights from the participating companies or the projects themselves. BIRD funding is repaid through royalties from sales of commercialized products developed with BIRD support. The Foundation provides funding of up to 50% of a project's budget, covering activities from R&D through the initial stages of sales and marketing. BIRD shares the development risk and does not require repayment if a project does not reach commercialization.

Through nearly five decades of activity, the BIRD Foundation has played a central role in advancing U.S.-Israel technological cooperation, accelerating innovation, strengthening cross-border partnerships, and helping companies transform breakthrough technologies into commercially successful global products.

For further information, please contact Nizan Zarotski, +972-54-421-1275

SOURCE The BIRD Foundation