Funding Opportunity: BIRD Energy Offers Up to $1.5 Million for U.S.-Israel Energy Projects

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIRD Foundation announced a new call for proposals under the BIRD Energy program, inviting U.S. and Israeli partners to apply for joint research and development funding in innovative energy technologies. This program, funded by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), the Israel Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Israel Innovation Authority, supports collaborative projects that advance energy efficiency, reliability, affordability, and resilience throughout the energy system. Selected projects may receive conditional grants of up to $1.5 million, covering up to 50% of the total R&D budget.

Eligible proposals must involve joint development between two companies, or between a company and a university or research institution, with one partner from the United States and one from Israel. Proposed projects must demonstrate strong commercial potential and a clear pathway toward market deployment.

The program supports innovation that improves energy reliability, affordability, and resilience across the energy system, including in areas such as grid optimization, AI-integrated data centers, digital and AI-enabled energy solutions, advanced manufacturing, and enhancing industrial resilience and affordability, as well as the water-energy nexus. It also encourages innovations that strengthen economically viable energy production, ensure a secure supply of critical minerals and materials, and support the deployment of reliable and resilient energy solutions. In addition, the program seeks to advance emerging energy technologies that enhance system performance and operational efficiency, as well as solutions that enhance cybersecurity across energy infrastructure and critical assets.

The application process requires prior consultation with BIRD Foundation staff. Executive Summaries are due July 8, 2026. Applicants invited to submit full proposals must do so by October 6, 2026, with project selections expected in December 2026. Additional information is available at https://birdfoundation.activetrail.biz/BE-Call-for-Proposals.

"BIRD Energy brings U.S. and Israeli innovators together to build practical solutions for a stronger, more resilient energy system," said Limor Nakar-Vincent, Deputy Executive Director of Business Development and BIRD Energy. "This cycle we've updated the focus areas to match today's priorities, so projects can have real impact on efficiency, security, and sustainability."

Since its inception in 2009, BIRD Energy has funded more than 70 projects, with a total government investment of approximately $50 million, alongside $65 million in private sector funding. Companies supported by BIRD Energy have collectively raised approximately $1.4 billion from private investors to expand their activities.

For more information and to apply, contact Ms. Limor Nakar-Vincent, Deputy Executive Director of Business Development and BIRD Energy, [email protected]. In the U.S.: Ms. Andrea Yonah, Director, East Coast/Midwest, [email protected], Ms. Anat Ben Yosef, Director, Southern U.S., [email protected], or Ms. Anat Bujanover, Director, West Coast, [email protected].

About the BIRD Foundation

The BIRD (Binational Industrial Research and Development) Foundation encourages and facilitates cooperation between U.S. and Israeli companies across a wide range of technology sectors, offering funding to selected projects.

The Foundation supports projects without taking any equity or intellectual property rights from the participating companies or the projects themselves. BIRD funding is repaid through royalties from sales of commercialized products that were developed with support from BIRD. The Foundation provides funding of up to 50% of a project's budget, covering activities from R&D to the initial stages of sales and marketing. The Foundation shares the risk and does not require repayment if the project does not reach the sales stage.

For further information, please contact Nitzn Zarotski - [email protected] - +972-54-421-1275

SOURCE The BIRD Foundation