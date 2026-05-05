From Social Media Hack to Clinically-Tested Hero: Kerasal® Introduces the Bare Nail Collection for Stronger, Healthier-Looking Nails

Dermatologist-tested, 10-free formulas, and facial-grade ingredients transform fingernails to restore bare nail confidence

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Nail Day, Kerasal®, a trusted nail care expert, today announces the Kerasal Bare Nail Collection—its first manicure lineup designed to instantly strengthen, hydrate, and restore the natural nail. As bare, minimal styles and "nail holidays" trend, the collection empowers nail care lovers to embrace natural nails with confidence—starting with a healthier-looking and stronger foundation.

Kerasal's first manicure lineup designed to instantly strengthen, hydrate, and restore the natural nail. The Bare Nail Collection empowers nail care lovers to embrace natural nails with confidence—starting with a healthier-looking and stronger foundation.

For years, nail lovers and dermatologists proudly shared a hack across social media and community forums. They turned to Kerasal products—found in the footcare aisle—to improve the look and feel of their fingernails and cuticles. Consumers were actively searching for ways to make their natural nails healthier and stronger, but the category hadn't nailed it.

Listening to nail lovers' needs, Kerasal introduces the Bare Nail Collection to bridge beauty and clinical credibility—bringing dermatologist-tested, 10-free formulas and proven performance into a modern manicure routine. With clinically-tested Strengthen & Restore Base Coat leading the way, the Bare Nail Collection helps unlock bare nail confidence.

Dip, Brush, Swipe: An easy 3-step process to salon-quality nails at-home.

Dip: Miraculous Mani Nail Strengthener – A luxe cream to strengthen and hydrate dry, brittle nails, helping them bend instead of snap while softening surrounding skin Brush: Strengthen & Restore Base Coat – A multi-benefit base coat that restores damaged nails while strengthening, smoothing, hydrating and protecting in one easy-to-use formula Swipe: Cuticle Cure Serum – A targeted cuticle treatment to deeply hydrate and prep cuticles for gentle pushback with a healthy-looking finish

"Photoshoot after photoshoot, runway after runway, I see firsthand how gel and acrylic manicures can leave nails feeling dry and fragile," said Alicia Torello, editorial nail artist and Kerasal Brand Ambassador. "I use Kerasal's Bare Nail Collection in my professional kit to help restore hydration, strengthen the natural nail, and build bare nail confidence. It gives nails a healthier-looking finish that works beautifully on its own or as the foundation for manicures."

Science Meets Beauty

Built on Kerasal's heritage in keratin science, the Bare Nail Collection leverages facial-grade ingredients that align with how nails naturally function. Because keratin is an essential structural component, the brand's longstanding experience laid the groundwork for formulas that strengthen and support nails where they need it most.

"For more than 30 years, Kerasal has been trusted by doctors and consumers alike for our clinically-backed expertise in keratin science," said Whitney Kopp, Head of Kerasal. "With the Bare Nail Collection, we're bringing that same science-driven heritage into the beauty space, creating formulas that directly answer the needs of nail lovers."

Your Nails, But Better: Product Details

Strengthen & Restore Base Coat: Powered by hydrolyzed keratin, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and vitamin B5, the multi-benefit base coat creates a flexible, protective coating that locks in hydration and shields from daily stressors. Strengthen & Restore Base Coat is clinically proven to strengthen nails immediately 1 : 93% said their nails looked better and healthier 86% said their nails were more resistant to splitting, chipping or peeling 93% said they would recommend the product to a friend or family member

Powered by hydrolyzed keratin, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and vitamin B5, the multi-benefit base coat creates a flexible, protective coating that locks in hydration and shields from daily stressors. Strengthen & Restore Base Coat is clinically proven to strengthen nails immediately : Miraculous Mani Nail Strengthener: Hydrolyzed keratin and shea butter create a luxe cream that helps improve nail flexibility to reduce breakage, while softening hands and cuticles.

Hydrolyzed keratin and shea butter create a luxe cream that helps improve nail flexibility to reduce breakage, while softening hands and cuticles. Cuticle Cure Serum: Celery seed extract and tea tree oil deeply hydrate and soothe dry, irritated cuticles, preparing them for gentle pushback. The soft cushion tip allows a smooth application, so nails are left glowy and mess-free.

Availability

The Kerasal Bare Nail Collection is available now exclusively at Amazon.

Miraculous Mani Nail Strengthener: MSRP $16.99, NET WT. 2 OZ (59g)

Strengthen & Restore Base Coat: MSRP $18.99, NET WT. 0.5 OZ (1.5mL)

Cuticle Cure Serum: MSRP $16.99, NET WT. 0.13 FL OZ (4mL)

Product images HERE.

1 After a 2-week clinical study of 29 people

About Kerasal®

Kerasal® is a leading foot and nail care brand known for delivering fast, visible results. With more than 30 years of expertise in keratin science, Kerasal offers doctor-recommended solutions for dry, cracked feet and damaged nails. A brand of Advantice Health, Kerasal is trusted by consumers seeking real, effective results that restore confidence.

SOURCE Kerasal