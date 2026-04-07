Kerasal® Introduces Innovative Beauty Ritual with Launch of Kerasal® Advanced Clear & Defend Fungal Nail Renewal

Next-generation solution instantly improves the appearance of fungal-damaged nails, helps defend vulnerable nails, and works within your nail polish routine

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerasal®, the #1 doctor-recommended brand for improving the appearance of fungal-damaged nails1, today announced the launch of Kerasal® Advanced Clear & Defend Fungal Nail Renewal — an innovative new formula designed to instantly transform the look of damaged nails while helping protect against future surface damage. For those having a "WTF" aka "What The Fungus" moment when they notice a damaged or discolored nail - Kerasal® Advanced Clear & Defend Fungal Nail Renewal is here to help.

Kerasal® Advanced Clear & Defend Fungal Nail Renewal - an innovative new formula designed to instantly transform the look of damaged nails while helping protect against future surface damage.

The introduction of Clear & Defend closes a critical gap in nail care and beauty. According to a study2, 32% of women with nail fungus stop treatment because they can't find a solution compatible with nail polish. Nearly all respondents (98%) said they would continue treatment if a product worked seamlessly with polish.

Building on years of category leadership, doctor recommendations, and consumer trust from millions of users per year, Kerasal introduces a beauty-forward approach that fits seamlessly into today's nail care routines, pairs with polish, and is so effective it only requires application 2x per week. The advanced formula is powered by spirulina algae extract, which helps condition and protect the nail surface, and vitamin B5 to support hydration, flexibility, and surface strength. Together, these ingredients help improve the overall look of nails while creating a shield to defend vulnerable nails.

"Many patients are surprised by how common nail fungus is, and they're often looking for simple, but impactful, solutions that can help improve the appearance of damaged nails while protecting them from further surface damage," said Dr. Marisa Garshick MD FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist. "I recommend Kerasal Advanced Clear & Defend Fungal Nail Renewal to patients because spirulina algae extract and vitamin B5 help condition the nail surface, working to visibly improve the look of nails while conditioning and supporting the nail surface. And the twice-weekly application and polish-friendly formula makes it easy for patients to incorporate into their regular nail care routine."

Instant Visible Improvement Meets Ongoing Defense

Kerasal® Advanced Clear & Defend Fungal Nail Renewal is designed for appearance-conscious, wellness-minded consumers who want visible results — without complicated, daily treatment regimens. Since nail care should enhance - not disrupt - existing routines, Clear & Defend is designed to wear alone for a polished shine or as a protective base coat under toenail or fingernail polish.

"Kerasal has built its leadership by delivering visible results, so people with nail issues can not only restore nail appearance, but also restore confidence in their feet and hands," said Whitney Kopp, Head of Kerasal. "With Clear & Defend, we're bringing together cosmetic improvement and ongoing defense to give people a solution they can trust — and nails they feel confident showing."

Key Benefits:

Instantly improves nail appearance

Forms a protective barrier to help defend vulnerable nails

Requires application only 2x per week, compared to other marketplace solutions that require application 2x per day

Can be worn alone for a polished shine or as a protective base coat under polish

Effective on both toenails and fingernails

Designed for Today's Nail Care Consumer

Consumers are increasingly seeking multi-functional nail solutions that deliver both cosmetic improvement and ongoing protection. Unlike many traditional options that can feel clinical or cumbersome, Clear & Defend delivers a clean, glossy finish, making it perfect for seamless everyday wear.

Availability

Kerasal® Advanced Clear & Defend Fungal Nail Renewal is now available at Walmart and Amazon for an MSRP of $19.99.

For more information on Kerasal's full line of foot care solutions, visit Kerasal.com or explore more on Instagram (@kerasal) and TikTok (@kerasal).

Product Images HERE.

1 IQVIA Provoice Survey, 2025; Kerasal is the #1 doctor recommended brand in the cosmetic options category to Improve the appearance of fungus damaged nails.

2 Proprietary Kersal Study; 'Foot Care Study: Nail Fungus;' Data on file

About Kerasal®

Kerasal® is a leading foot and nail care brand known for delivering fast, visible results. With more than 30 years of expertise in keratin science, Kerasal offers doctor-recommended solutions for dry, cracked feet and damaged nails, including fungal nail treatments. A brand of Advantice Health, Kerasal is trusted by consumers seeking real, effective results that restore confidence.

SOURCE Kerasal